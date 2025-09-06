Bafana coach Broos calls in Chiefs defender Monyane to replace injured Mobbie

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has called in Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabiso Monyane to replace injured Nyiko Mobbie.
Mobbie, who was given a rare start, was stretchered off the field with what looked like a nasty head injury after a collision with a Lesotho defender during the opening stages of Friday's World Cup qualifier clash between the two nations and rushed to hospital.
The other injury scare was fellow defender Thabo Moloisane who left the pitch in tears and a bandage on the head in the second half but Broos said his injury was not as serious as initially feared.
Bafana team doctor Tshepo Molobi confirmed Mobbie underwent an operation on Saturday.
“The injury happened as a result of a clash of heads in the first half and he sustained a fracture of the eye socket in three places,” Molobi said.
Looking back at the win over Lesotho that has moved Bafana closer to qualification for the World Cup, Broos said it was not an easy game.
“I saw a motivated Lesotho but we managed the match very well. We had some chances, we scored goals and we dominated the match. The only thing we had to do was stay organised and not make stupid mistakes.
“Lesotho was kicking the ball up front for 90 minutes and hoping for mistakes from our side but we did not make any mistakes and we deserved to win the game.”
In the lead-up to the match, there was a lot of noise from the side of Lesotho with its football association threatening to protest over the inclusion of Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who it believed was supposed to be suspended. Broos took a swipe at it, saying football matches are won on the pitch.
“That shows that you only win the game on the pitch and not off it. Sometimes you have a bad feeling and you cannot prove it. I have to be honest, I had a bad feeling over the past few days. I will not go into details but what happened in the past days is not normal.”
