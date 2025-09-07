Meanwhile England notched up their fifth highest ODI total, 414/5, which they reached thanks to centuries from Jacob Bethell — his first — and Joe Root — his 19th. Jamie Smith and Jos Buttler each made half-centuries.
The home team were good, but South Africa gave them a helping hand. They dropped two catches — both sitters — offered 27 extras, one a no ball, and — unforgivably — 19 wides. It was ill-disciplined, lethargic and while head coach Shukri Conrad has a good sense of humour, the look on his face as Dewald Brevis nicked off against Brydon Carse, suggested there’ll be little mirth in the post-match debrief.
“The extras and wides were far from ideal,” said Bavuma.
The batters might draw some solace from the fact that they had to endure one of the great fast bowling spells of 2025 from Jofra Archer, who picked up 4/18.
It was a dream display from the 30-year old, born in Barbados, with the speed gun comfortably registering above 140km/h, the bounce terrifying — in one case for Brevis painful — and the movement off the surface mesmerising.
England will want that version of Archer in Australia in a couple of months. South Africa will have to find a way to deal with it better in the T20 series which starts on Wednesday.
Aiden Markram was out to the second ball — a short and wide delivery, the worst of Archer’s spell — but Ryan Rickelton was dismissed by a beauty that moved late, and Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs were brutalised by the short ball.
Proteas suffer embarrassing — and record — defeat in third ODI
Sports reporter
Image: Andrew Couldridge
South Africa has a problem with ‘dead rubber’ fixtures.
Two weeks ago, in Australia, they lost by a record amount, and on Sunday in Southampton, they went one better, or worse, losing to England by 342 runs — the largest defeat by runs in ODI history. It eclipsed India’s 317-run win against Sri Lanka two years ago.
“It was a poor showing from us,” said captain Temba Bavuma. “Looking at how we finished the series off in Australia, this is something we would have wanted to avoid, unfortunately we are in this situation. But, ja, certain conversations will have to be had.”
Bavuma didn’t bat because of a calf strain, which he said was still sore and will be assessed when he returns to South Africa later this week.
Without his services, the Proteas narrowly avoided their lowest ODI total — 69, made against Australia 32 years ago — being dismissed for 72 in the 21st over on Sunday.
Meanwhile England notched up their fifth highest ODI total, 414/5, which they reached thanks to centuries from Jacob Bethell — his first — and Joe Root — his 19th. Jamie Smith and Jos Buttler each made half-centuries.
The home team were good, but South Africa gave them a helping hand. They dropped two catches — both sitters — offered 27 extras, one a no ball, and — unforgivably — 19 wides. It was ill-disciplined, lethargic and while head coach Shukri Conrad has a good sense of humour, the look on his face as Dewald Brevis nicked off against Brydon Carse, suggested there’ll be little mirth in the post-match debrief.
“The extras and wides were far from ideal,” said Bavuma.
The batters might draw some solace from the fact that they had to endure one of the great fast bowling spells of 2025 from Jofra Archer, who picked up 4/18.
It was a dream display from the 30-year old, born in Barbados, with the speed gun comfortably registering above 140km/h, the bounce terrifying — in one case for Brevis painful — and the movement off the surface mesmerising.
England will want that version of Archer in Australia in a couple of months. South Africa will have to find a way to deal with it better in the T20 series which starts on Wednesday.
Aiden Markram was out to the second ball — a short and wide delivery, the worst of Archer’s spell — but Ryan Rickelton was dismissed by a beauty that moved late, and Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs were brutalised by the short ball.
Earlier after choosing to field,South Africa’s bowlers were nowhere near as threatening. With Lungi Ngidi rested after jarring his knee while fielding at Lord’s, Codi Yusuf, was pulled out of Durham where he’s had a largely successful time for the County club to make his ODI debut, but struggled with his line and length.
It was a strange call to start Yusuf, who is supposed to be in the SA A side that started a Four-Day match against New Zealand A on Sunday. Kwena Maphaka will feel hard done after being overlooked. He was kept in the ODI squad as cover for Kagiso Rabada, who is recovering from ankle inflammation.
Wiaan Mulder returned from a bout of illness, bowled four wides in his eighth over, but along with Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj, were South Africa’s most consistent performers with the ball.
The dropped catches were costly. Breetzke never steadied himself under a high ball when Smith miscued against Bosch and was given a life on 23 — he went on to make 62.
Bethell on 44 was dropped by Nandre Burger at midwicket with the ball going between his hands. The 21-year-old left-hander, who is forecast to have a bright feature, followed his 58 at Lord’s with a first century at the professional level, eventually finishing on 110, facing 82 balls and hitting 13 fours and three sixes.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket