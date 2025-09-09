Eastern Cape talent will be on show at Pearson Cricket Festival

The highly anticipated Pearson Cricket Festival, now in its 18th year, is set to take place from September 11-14.
Over the course of four action-packed days, starting from Thursday, cricket enthusiasts will be treated to an impressive line-up of 49 matches, showcasing some of the finest schools teams from the region.
With an array of young cricket talent on show, teams from the greater Nelson Mandela Bay area will compete alongside contenders from East London, including the prestigious cricketing schools of Stirling, Hudson Park and Cambridge.
Adding to the excitement, the festival will also welcome teams from the Western Cape.
Wynberg will send an invitational XI, while Parel Vallei, with whom Pearson have a massive winter derby each year, will make a much-anticipated return to the festival, bringing with them their unique flair and competitive edge.
Most schools will field their strongest stayers teams as matric pupils begin their trial exams this week.
This set-up ensures a display of passionate, high-level cricket as the young athletes showcase their skills and sportsmanship.
The Pearson Cricket Festival promises to be an unforgettable event, celebrating the spirit of cricket and fostering friendships across regions.
The Pearson boys got their season under way in fine style at the weekend as they recorded a clean sweep of victories against Union High over the weekend.
During a floodlit T20 match played in Graaff-Reinet on Friday evening, Cale Price, with an unbeaten 47, led his team to a 6-wicket victory.
On Saturday, the Pearson batters posted a formidable 328 runs to register a 179-run victory in their 50-over match.
Jude Septoo was the best of the Pearson batters with 81 off 56 balls. He was well supported by Jean Schultz with a quickfire 64 off 40 balls.
Results:
Pearson 1st 328 in 49.3 overs (Jude Septoo 81, Jean Schultz 64); Union 149 (Sulaymaan Gangat 4/21, Septoo 2/17). Pearson won by 179 runs
Union 2nd 41 (Rian van Niekerk 4/13, Isaac Chuo 2/6); Pearson 41/0 (Philip Keen 26, Dean Leer 12). Pearson won by 10 wickets
Pearson U15A 340/3 in 50 overs (Callum Armstrong 114 not out, Callum Peltenburg 83, Aiden Mitchell 78 retired); Union 22 (Callum Armstrong 5/3, Nicholas Knoetze 3/8, Andrew Cornhill 2/9). Union won by 318 runs
• Pearson took part in the Marlow Kruger Broers sevens rugby tournament in Cradock this weekend.
They started slowly, losing to Marlow A on Friday, but then showed good intent on Saturday and made it to the Plate final against Bergsig. During the final the boys put in a good performance to win 33-5.
Results: Pool matches: Pearson lost to Marlow A 14-29, Pearson lost to Dale 21-24, Pearson beat Brandwag 14-12. Plate semifinals: Pearson beat Marlow B 28-19, final: Pearson beat Bergsig 33-5.
• The Pearson water polo stayers team travelled to Makhanda to play the NMB night series fixture against St Andrew’s, drawing the match 5-5 but losing in a sudden-death penalty shootout 9-8.
The boys then played Kingswood and won 8-5.
The Herald
