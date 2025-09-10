Proteas claim victory in soggy, farcical affair

A match already delayed by more than two hours by rain, and initially reduced to a nine-overs-a-side contest didn’t get that far in either innings because of more showers.

South Africa faced 7.5 overs, scoring 97 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Aiden Markram smacked two straight sixes and the same number of fours making 28 off 14 balls.

Donovan Ferreira, back in the starting team for the first time since December, and Dewald Brevis added 36 runs in a 15-ball partnership for the fourth wicket. The newly minted most valuable draftee in the SA20, played stylishly, hitting a trio of sixes — two against the cunning Adil Rashid — to finish with 23 off 10 balls.

Ferreira’s striking was savage. He also crushed three sixes, finishing on 25 not out off 11 balls, and with Dave Miller absent will hope that with better weather in the remaining two matches he can build on his start to the series, and stamp his ticket for next year’s World Cup.

The last of Ferreira’s sixes, off the penultimate ball of the eighth over, also signalled the end of the innings, with the rain pouring down once more.