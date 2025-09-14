Nats Wilson: An EP cricketing legend bows out

The Eastern Province and South African cricket communities awoke on Sunday to the sad news of the death of one of the country’s most talented allrounders, Maurice Wilson.
The former EP captain, nicknamed Nats, who died aged 81 on Saturday, was arguably the most celebrated EP player in the nonracial cricket era.
Born on August 28 1944 in South End, Wilson was identified as a promising talent from an early age and made his provincial debut in 1961 at the age of 17.
He proceeded to become one of the finest allrounders of his generation.
Wilson was an effective exponent of swing bowling and was entertaining to watch with bat. He was a more than useful slip fielder until he discovered that he could also keep wicket with aplomb.
He played for EP with distinction for 15 years until he called it a day in 1976.
Wilson attended Forest Hill Primary School before finishing off his high school years at South End High in 1961.
After school, Wilson joined PE Plate as a welder and gig maker. From those positions, he progressed to becoming a general foreman until the owners sold the business in 1989.
He then joined Aberdare Cables as a foreman and worked there until he retired in 2009.
Wilson started playing cricket at 15 for Blackpool Cricket Club.
He then joined South End United CC, who later amalgamated with Victoria Park to play under the EP Cricket Association banner.
He also represented Gelvandale, with his last club game at first team level coming when he was 44.
PE Sports Legends Trust trustee Devdas Govindjee paid tribute to his former teammate and captain.
“It is with a deep sense of sadness that news has come of the passing on of one of our finest sporting icons,” Govindjee said.
“I have memories to last a lifetime of playing with and against this remarkable personality. The late Basil D’Oliveira rated him as one of the best.
“In 1968 I debuted under his captaincy and remember him playing the game with unique flair.
“He was versatile as a sportsman and also an excellent Paladins soccer star, and formed part of the best club teams we have had, the South End United XI.”
Another PESLT trustee, Graeme Sauls, said there was more to Wilson than cricket.
“Nats was more than just a fine cricketer. He was a stalwart of the game, representing his province and clubs with great distinction,” Sauls said.
“His commitment, skill and sportsmanship earned him the respect of teammates, opponents and supporters alike.
“We remember him not only for his achievements on the field, but also for the spirit and passion he brought to the game.
“His legacy will live on in the countless memories and contributions he made to cricket in our community.”
Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.
Nats Wilson: An EP cricketing legend bows out
Maurice Wilson made his mark with his outstanding allround ability
Image: FACEBOOK
