Pearson bounce back with good results in cricket festival

Pearson bounced back from an opening defeat at the hands of Stirling to conclude another successful Pearson Cricket Festival with a five-wicket win over Queen’s College in their final match on Sunday.
This annual cricketing extravaganza proved to be another highlight for young cricketers who came from across the Eastern Cape and Western Cape to enjoy a series of fixtures over the game’s three formats during the four days.
Though the rain did affect some matches, it did not prevent the players from producing a series of impressive performances.
Despite the opening loss in a Twenty20 encounter, Pearson will be satisfied with their results in the remaining matches, registering a number of impressive victories against a range of opponents.
Spinner Sulaymaan Gangat was one of the stars of the Pearson side, proving a consistent wicket-taker and playing a key role with the ball in their final match against the Komani outfit.
His remarkable analysis of 5/22 in eight overs resulted in Queen’s being dismissed for 138 in a 40-over game, with Johannes Aucamp top-scoring with 30 off 51 balls.
In their response, Pearson lost five wickets before Cale Price (51 not out off 65 balls) and a quick-fire 41 not out off 21 balls from Jean Schultz propelled them to victory.
A number of matches were not completed on Saturday, but Pearson had enough time to register a solid four-wicket win over Western Cape rivals Parel Vallei.
With the visitors batting first, Daniel Ritchie took 3/16 in seven overs to help dismiss them for 109 in 34.5 overs. Matthew Vermeulen top-scored with a patient 23.
Ruben du Plessis then made life difficult for Pearson with excellent figures of 4/28, but Matthew Burton (21 off 37 balls) and Luke Hector (20 off 20 balls) stood firm to take them to 110/6.
In the time format matches on Friday, both the Pearson first and second teams played impressive cricket.
Up against Hudson Park, Gangat again excelled for the first team with figures of 5/34 to give them a first innings lead of 54 after they had been dismissed for a modest 129, Ruan Coetzee making 29.
Hudson Park had no answer to Gangat’s skill as they slumped to 75 all out.
Price top-scored with 30 as Pearson raced to 93/1 off 18 overs in their second innings, setting Hudson a victory target of 148.
Gangat took two more wickets, but the match ended with Hudson on 23/3, giving Pearson a win on the first innings.
Callum Peltenburg top-scored for the Pearson second team as they made 192 against Muir firsts.
For the Kariega side, Daniel Dutchie produced one of the performances of the festival with bowling figures of 8/33.
However, Muir were skittled for 66 in their innings and reached 47/3 at the close in their second knock to give Pearson a first innings win.
After losing to Stirling by 15 runs in their Twenty20 match on the first morning on Thursday, Pearson came back strongly in the second T20 game against Cambridge.
Gangat was again the key factor, helping to dismantle the Cambridge batting for just 48 by taking 3/5 in two overs.
Price made sure Pearson capitalised on this advantage by rushing to 29 not out off 22 balls and Jaundre van Rooyen smashed 19 not out off 18 balls for a 10-wicket win.
Pearson seconds had an exciting contest against Brandwag firsts, with Peltenburg getting among the runs, making 37 in their total of 128.
Kade Myburgh stepped up to the plate in the Pearson attack with 3/20, but the Brandwag batsmen held on to snatch a narrow victory by two wickets.
