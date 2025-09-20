Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) R238m profit, which it announced at its AGM on Saturday, is another indication of the strides the organisation has made to build trust with key stakeholders.
The majority of that profit stems from broadcast deals, which last year — thanks to India playing four T20 Internationals here — netted CSA over R700m, while its ICC membership contribution added R378m to the coffers.
However, CSA is preparing to make a loss in the next financial year mainly due to the absence of a full home series by Australia and England — who play each other in The Ashes later this year — and India, who will host SA in November and December.
“Our results follow a four-year cycle and depend heavily on the international tour calendar, specifically relating to broadcast fees for inbound tours,” CSA CFO Tjaart van der Walt wrote in his financial review.
“This pattern means that year-on-year comparisons can be misleading. With 2025 being the third year in the current four-year cycle, the result of the past year has ensured that CSA has a solid foundation going into the next four-year cycle at the end of 2026.”
CSA making money but tough times lie ahead
Sports reporter
CSA generated total revenue of R1.4bn , which besides broadcast fees and the ICC contribution, were also obtained from commercial deals that added R125m to the organisation’s coffers. Most of that money resulted from the success of the Proteas men's and women's teams, who both qualified for the finals of the respective T20 World Cups, while the men's team also won the World Test Championship final at Lord’s.
Although CSA provided no details on a proposed domestic restructure, which is supposed to help with the sustainability of the sport in the long term, Van Der Walt said various initiatives would be implemented in the next 12 months.
“During the year, CSA engaged extensively with stakeholders to strengthen the long-term financial sustainability of CSA and its [provincial] affiliates. Key initiatives were agreed, including the development of alternative revenue streams, enhanced cost efficiencies and a revised domestic cricket structure. These initiatives will be implemented during the 2026 financial year to reinforce sustainability across the cricket ecosystem.”
Meanwhile, the Proteas men’s only international fixtures in 2025/26 might be in jeopardy after the ICC indicated that next year’s T20 World Cup will take place from February 7. The Proteas and West Indies are set to meet in a five-match T20 series scheduled to finish on February 6.
CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki confirmed his organisation is in talks with its West Indies counterparts, as well as the ICC, over a potential clash in dates, and that the issue must still be resolved.
Another potential schedule clash, involving SA’s host of England next season, is the subject of talks between CSA and the England Cricket Board (ECB). Although the three-match Test series won’t be affected, the T20 and ODI series may have to take place another time as those would clash with the SA20.
“We won’t have a situation where a few years ago, there was a white ball series with England, while the SA20 is happening,” said Moseki, referencing the first season of the SA20, which was halted for a week so the Proteas could play three ODIs against England.
“We are in talks with our ECB counterparts and hopefully there’ll be finality on how the white-ball series and the SA20 will be accommodated.”
