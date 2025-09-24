Warriors looking to make fast start in four-day domestic series

Dafabet Warriors coach Robin Peterson is banking on a reinforced bowling attack to spark their challenge for the title when the Cricket SA 4-Day Domestic Series gets under way at St George’s Park on Thursday.
The Eastern Cape franchise will come up against a talented Western Province outfit, with both sides aiming to lay down a marker at this early stage in the season.
Under the captaincy of Matthew Breetzke, the home side will want to fire immediately on all cylinders to give themselves the sort of start they need to boost their confidence for the battles ahead.
Last season the Warriors came close to relegation and that is a scenario Peterson and his coaching staff will be eager to avoid this time out.
In any competition, our goal is to win the title, Peterson said this week as he reflected on the upcoming matches.
“We have managed to refresh our bowling attack with increased firepower and some exciting young bowlers, so we are looking for an improvement in that department this season,” the Warriors coach said.
Led by the seasoned Duanne Olivier, younger bowlers such as Ntando Soni will be eager to make an impact at the next level, while veteran seamer Kerwin Mungroo and Proteas player Patrick Kruger will add the required dose of experience to balance the fresh young talent.
Breetzke looms large as a key figure in the batting line-up, but Peterson knows he will have to juggle his selection from time to time due to national commitments.
Already Tristan Stubbs and Senuran Muthusamy are out for this game, a position WP also face with SA players David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne and George Linde not available.
Meanwhile, Peterson wants to turn a solid preseason programme into some sort of success on the field as they move into the next phase of the season.
“We have had a really good build-up to our matches, with excellent support from Nelson Mandela University, who provided us with the facilities to prepare thoroughly,” he said.
“Playing at St George’s Park does provide us with unique circumstances and we want to cash in on that, though home-ground advantage is not necessarily a given — you still have to play well to get the result you want.”
He knows, too, that the Warriors batters will be up against an experienced WP attack, with skipper Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson and Tshepo Moreki having played at the highest level and capable of testing the most determined of batting teams.
Play gets under way at 10am.
Squads:
Warriors: Jordan Hermann, Patrick Kruger, Modiri Litheko, Muhammad Manack, Matthew Breetzke, Jean du Plessis, Sinethemba Qeshile, Matthew de Villiers, Matthew Boast, Duanne Olivier, Jason Raubenheimer, Wesley Bedja, Ntando Soni, Kerwin Mungroo.
Western Province: Beuran Hendricks (captain), Josh Breed, Bongile Mfunelwa, Valentine Kitime, Mihlali Mpongwana, Jiveshen Pillay, Edward Moore, Daniel Smith, Joshua van Heerden, Oliver Whitehead, Kyle Simmonds, Tshepo Moreki, Dane Paterson.
The Herald
Warriors looking to make fast start in four-day domestic series
Image: EUGENE COETZEEE
