Even less cricket for Proteas in 2025-26 season

An international schedule that was minuscule for the Proteas men’s team shrunk more on Tuesday with confirmation that instead of five T20 Internationals, South Africa will play only three in the 2025-26 season.

South Africa’s series with the West Indies, scheduled to run from January 26 to February 6, has been reduced to five days to accommodate the revised dates for next year’s T20 World Cup.

The tournament was due to start in mid-February but has been moved to the first week of that month, with the ICC also setting aside a “support period” (warm-up matches) that commences on January 31.

As a result, the two T20 Internationals scheduled for East London and Cape Town on January 29 and February 1 have been cancelled.

The first match of the reduced series will happen in Paarl on January 27 followed by fixtures in Centurion on January 29, with the series concluding two days later at the Wanderers.