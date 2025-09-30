Victoria Park show skills in solid wins over Muir

In a weekend of competitive cricket, Victoria Park High underlined their credentials with some impressive performances when they came up against Muir College on Friday and Saturday.
Teams from the two schools met in a series of matches involving the first, second, U15 and U14 outfits.
On Friday, the VP and Muir U15 and first teams played in Kariega, with VP U15 winning by 44 runs after leading batting performances from Daelon Mabie (50 not out) and Salmaan Abrahams (27 not out). Jordan Gabriel took 3/18.
In the first team game, Ben Owen top-scored with 55 not out for VP and took 4/11 as they won by 24 runs. Sean Kops lent good support with a knock of 46.
On Saturday the action moved to VP where the home U14 side picked up an impressive 10-wicket win.
After dismissing Muir for 80, with Liam Steven taking 4/6 and Joel Hector 3/14, VP knocked off the runs through a dominant batting display by Connor Mackenzie, who finished on 60 not out.
The U15 team also had a comfortable win, reaching 85/3 in the 14th over as they won by seven wickets. The top performers were Daniel Oberholzer, who made 26 runs, and Somila Totyi, who secured three wickets for 38 runs.
Muir College managed to secure a win against the VP second team, winning by 43 runs, but the VP first team showed their dominance with an emphatic 138-run victory in their second clash of the weekend.
After totalling 171, Iviwe Tata contributing 29, VP dismissed their opponents for 33 through the bowling efforts of Ben Owen (5/14) and Tata (4/18).
In Makhanda, Ben Scharges hit an outstanding century to set up St Andrew’s College for a big 143-run win over Kingswood at St Andrew’s.
Winning the toss, St Andrew’s chose to bat first and cantered to 314/6 in their 50 overs and then dismissed their rivals for 171 in 42 overs.
Scharges, are arrived at the crease in the sixth over, produced a patient knock of 100 off 133 balls, with just seven fours. He anchored the innings and allowed his teammates to express themselves at the other end.
He and Sam Scheskter added 136 for the fourth wicket, with Scheckter scoring a fluent 64 from 73 balls.
Myles Sansom played his shots in a quickfire innings of 51 off 37 balls to add 73 runs with Scharges.
Scheckter showed his allround ability with the ball by capturing 4/9 in just four overs and Rhys Wiblin also took four wickets as Kingswood fell to a big defeat. — additional reporting by SuperSportschools.com
