Warriors must employ patience and precision for Tuskers clash — Qeshile
The Dafabet Warriors will be striving to repeat the qualities of patience and discipline they showed last weekend when they take on the Tuskers in their second Cricket SA 4-Day Series fixture in Maritzburg, starting on Thursday.
This was the message from star wicketkeeper-batsman Sinethemba Qeshile, whose first innings knock of 129 was the cornerstone of their opening victory over Western Province at St George’s Park on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.