De Klerk’s composed power finish secures narrow win for Proteas over India in Women's World Cup
Nadine de Klerk went, higher, further and longer, propelling the Proteas to a nail-biting three-wicket victory over India on Thursday.
De Klerk produced a heroic display, smashing five sixes and ripping a match away from the home team to put SA firmly in contention for a semifinal spot at the World Cup. ..
