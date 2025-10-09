Cricket

De Klerk’s composed power finish secures narrow win for Proteas over India in Women's World Cup

09 October 2025
Stuart Hess
Sports reporter

Nadine de Klerk went, higher, further and longer, propelling the Proteas to a nail-biting three-wicket victory over India on Thursday.

De Klerk produced a heroic display, smashing five sixes and ripping a match away from the home team to put SA firmly in contention for a semifinal spot at the World Cup. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SIU raids Maumela’s mansion, seizes three Lamborghinis.
South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home

Most Read