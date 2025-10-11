Proteas know pitches will spin, but how much and how soon is a mystery

However, in contrast to his coach, captain Mahsood, knows exactly what he wants.
“Taking 20 wickets is more important for us. We don’t want to produce the kind of pitches we’ve had in Pakistan’s history where matches end in draws,” Mahsood said.
The history between the two teams shows Mahsood is right — of the nine Tests in Pakistan, four have ended in draws.
South Africa’s two series triumphs in that country resulted from winning one Test each in 1997 and 2007.
Picking only two front-line spinners wouldn’t necessarily damage the balance of the Proteas side. They already have three seamers in Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder, and could add the extra batter or even a fourth seam bowling option in Corbin Bosch, with Markram able to bowl some off spin too.
Among the batters, the debate will be about whether to start Dewald Brevis for his third Test or go with Tony de Zorzi as a replacement for Temba Bavuma. Brevis seems the natural choice.
“The way he bats he can change the course of a match so quickly, it’s an exciting option for us,” said Markram.
The series is the first in the new cycle of the World Test Championship for both teams.
The first ball will be bowled at 7am (SA time).
