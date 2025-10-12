Cricket

Namibia shock South Africa in one-off T20

By MARK GLEESON - 12 October 2025
Namibia's Zane Green plays a reverse stroke while SA wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock watches during the one-off T20I at the FNB Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on October 11.
Image: Floris van Schouwenburg/ Gallo Images

Namibia pulled off a shock four-wicket win overSouth Africa in a one-off Twenty20 international on Saturday that marked the opening of the new cricket stadium in Windhoek.

Zane Green, who scored 30 not out, struck a boundary off the last delivery of the match to seal a famous victory for the hosts in their first-ever T20 clash with their neighbours.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat, but wickets fell regularly as they limped to 134-8, Jason Smith top-scoring with 31.

Namibia left-arm seamer Ruben Trumpelmann completed impressive figures of 3-28.

Namibia, who have qualified for next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, made 138-6 in reply.

The match marked the return to the SA side of swashbuckling opener Quinton de Kock, after the 32-year-old changed his mind about retirement.

But his first international knock in 16 months lasted only four balls as he was dismissed in the first over for one.

De Kock is in South Africa’s squad for a three-match T20 series and three one-day internationals in Pakistan this month.

Reuters

