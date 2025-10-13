Proteas Women hold nerve in final-over thriller to edge Bangladesh
SA win by three wickets, with three balls to spare, in World Cup round-robin clash
Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon made crucial half-centuries as the Proteas Women beat Bangladesh by three wickets in their ICC Women's World Cup round-robin clash in Visakhapatnam on Monday...
