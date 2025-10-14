Warriors look to strike at home as Boland face St George’s test
The Dafabet Warriors will be aiming to build on an encouraging start when they host Boland in their third match in the Cricket SA 4-Day Series, starting at St George’s Park on Tuesday.
After a win over Western Province and a draw in a rain-curtailed match with the Tuskers, Matthew Breetzke’s team are midway on the log with 33.62 points...
