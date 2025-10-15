Proteas are winning, but can be sharper — Tryon
The Proteas Women have edged closer to making the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup by winning their last three games, but there is still much room for improvement.
Though all-rounder Chloe Tryon was pleased that SA have emerged on the right side of some tight games, she admitted they needed to work on certain aspects...
