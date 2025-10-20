Warriors need to be wary of struggling Titans
The Dafabet Warriors can expect a backlash of serious proportions when they take on the Titans in their fourth Cricket SA 4-Day Series fixture in Centurion, starting on Wednesday, before a break of about six weeks.
It has not been a good start to the four-day programme for the Titans, normally one of the front-runners in domestic cricket, and in their most recent fixture they lost their third game in a row, this time by nine wickets to Gauteng neighbours the Lions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.