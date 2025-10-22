Breetzke helps steady Warriors’ ship in Centurion

Dafabet Warriors captain Matthew Breetzke is a short man but he stood impressively tall with the bat as most of his teammates floundered around him to guide his side to a total of 244 on the first day of their Cricket SA 4-Day Series match against the Titans in Centurion on Tuesday.
Sent in to bat after the Titans won the toss, the Warriors top order again failed to find their rhythm as new-ball bowler Duan Jansen put the early skids under them.
They lost half their wickets by the time the total had reached 102 and they have to be thankful that one of the country's foremost young cricketers was still at the crease to join the lower-order in advancing the score by 142 more runs.
When bad light stopped play shortly before the end, the Titans had made 8/0 in five overs.
Breetzke made his second century of the competition this season, and his 10th overall, and it could be a significant innings for the visitors if they hope to secure their second victory of the season.
At this stage, though, that looks a long way off and it is all going to depend on the morning session on Wednesday when the Warriors attack will be looking to make inroads with a ball that will still be fairly shiny.
It was the third time this season Breetzke has proved to be saviour for his team.
A crucial knock of 66 against Western Province in their first match helped to set up the Warriors' sole win so far, while his century against the Tuskers in Maritzburg allowed his team to earn a draw after they had trailed by 45 runs on the first innings.
Still, he will be looking desperately for greater consistency and contributions from his colleagues after five of the top six batters could contribute only 46 runs on Tuesday.
He will be happy, though, to have found spirited support from the admirable Patrick Kruger, who stuck around for 21 overs to add some respectability to the Warriors innings with a valuable knock of 35 off 70 balls, hitting five fours.
He and Breetzke added 75 for the sixth wicket and then fast bowler Matthew Boast provided some fun and games late in the innings with an energetic 28 off 37 balls.
The tailender followed the adage of attack being the best form of defence and clipped four fours and a six in his relatively brief knock.
At the other end, Breetzke, who came to the crease at 18/2, stood like an immovable rock, but he was finally the last man out for 113 off 165 balls, including 18 fours.
He will be hoping the Warriors attack can turn that innings into some sort of advantage when they swing into action on Wednesday.
Jansen was outstanding with the ball for the Titans, finishing with 5/39 in 23 overs.
