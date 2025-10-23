Olivier adds spark to Warriors' attack

Dafabet Warriors fast bowler Duanne Olivier produced his best bowling of the season to nab four wickets as he gave his team a narrow 16-run lead on the first innings on the second day of their Cricket SA 4-Day Series match against the Titans in Centurion on Wednesday.
In response to the visitors' total of 244, the Titans worked their way to 228 all out, thanks largely to a solid knock of 86 from Rivaldo Moonsamy, who rescued them after they had tottered to 56/4 in the morning session.
By the close of play, the Warriors had extended their lead to 89, but they did not do themselves any favours by losing four wickets in their second innings as they struggled to 73.
With two days left, they will have to show a high level of application at the crease on Thursday if they are to set the Titans a substantial victory target in the final innings of the match.
The 33-year-old Olivier, who has 16 Tests for SA under his belt, was the spark in the Warriors attack, taking two of the first four wickets to fall and then being responsible for breaking what was becoming, for the visitors, a troublesome fifth-wicket partnership of 66 between Moonsamy and Bongumusa Makhanya (21).
He removed Makhanya and picked up one more wicket to finish with an impressive return of 4/39 in 16 overs.
The Titans did not help their cause with the run out of Jorich van Schalkwyk after he had reached 20, while Keegan Petersen also did all the hard work, batting fluently to hit five fours in his 28 off 49 balls before becoming Olivier's second victim.
It was a workmanlike display by the Warriors attack and they will be pleased with their efforts in the field after posting a modest 244 on the opening day.
Matthew Boast continued to impress by capturing two wickets, while Aphiwe Mnyanda played his part with figures of 2/50.
Moonsamy was the mainstay for the Titans and the Warriors lead could have been far bigger had he not occupied an end for the better part of 30 overs.
His 86 came off 102 balls with 11 fours and two sixes.
Lower down the order, Abdu Galiem tried to marshal his colleagues and his 27 not out helped the Titans to make the Warriors' first innings lead almost negligible.
Olivier adds spark to Warriors' attack
