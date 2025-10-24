Harmer’s county blueprint helps sink Pakistan

Former Warriors off-spinner Simon Harmer dug into the files from more than 200 first-class matches to scoop out some county intel about Babar Azam that would prove useful on the fourth morning of the Rawalpindi Test on Thursday.
Harmer has faced plenty of world-class batters over the duration of an extensive career for Essex in England, Babar among them.
“I played [county cricket] against Babar when he was at Somerset and bowled around the wicket to him, it took away the sweep option — he’s a very good sweeper — and I felt it was less comfortable for him when I was around the wicket.”
That was exactly the ploy used on the fourth morning before the Proteas romped to an eight-wicket victory over Pakistan to square the series 1-1.
Harmer started from around the wicket, and though Babar tucked him away from a single off the second ball to reach fifty, when he came back on strike, Harmer continued from the angle he believed restricted the naturally attacking right-hander.
The Proteas, Harmer said, were aware of not letting Pakistan’s lead — which at the start of play was 23 — get away from them and Babar along with his good mate, Mohammad Rizwan, are exactly the kind of players capable of doing that.
“As an off-spinner to a right-hander, there was a lot of turn from outside the line of the stumps.
“But the end from which I started today, the ball was spinning from a [straight] line, and if I came around the wicket, if they wanted to score square it kept the stumps in play — whereas from over the wicket they could get outside the line.”
The plan worked perfectly; Harmer got the ball to pitch on the line of off stump, and straighten and with Babar choosing, wrongly, to play off the back foot, once it hit the pad, umpire Chris Brown barely hesitated before raising his finger.
Harmer’s celebrations of that wicket, while animated, were topped by his manic fist-pumping after dismissing Rizwan, which meant a maiden Test five-wicket haul and the fulfilment of a long-standing goal.
“It’s been a monkey on my back,” Harmer said of the absence of the landmark.
“Four-fers and three-fers are nice, all the wickets help, but five-wicket hauls change games.”
His was certainly match-defining, and that he added a sixth when dismissing Noman Ali, to reach 1,000 first-class wickets, was a bonus.
“It’s a rare milestone, and something I will remember for a long time, especially doing so while wearing a South African shirt.”
Harmer said his time in England had proved extremely valuable, especially recently, when conditions in that country had changed.
“The wickets in England have died, they’ve lost their zip, there’s not a lot of pace and bounce.
“My time in England helped me to bowl on flat wickets like we’ve played on here.”
Thursday’s eight-wicket win, which saw the Proteas tie the series, was one of the best come-from-behind victories by a South African side in the post-isolation era.
After losing the toss — for the second match in a row — the Proteas dropped four catches on the first day, along with a missed stumping and were in danger of seeing Pakistan grab a potentially match-winning lead after being reduced to 210/7 in their first innings.
However, once Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy and Kagiso Rabada had memorably ensured a 71-run lead, SA did not let control of the match slip.
It was a series in which the Proteas showed a very different side of themselves with spin, instead of pace coming to the fore.
Of the 40 Pakistan wickets in the two Tests, 35 were taken by spinners, with Maharaj, Harmer and Muthusamy each claiming a five-wicket haul.
“We didn’t come here with mediocre spinners. They are brilliant bowlers, they were unbelievable,” Rabada said.
“Keshav is one of the best spinners in the world. Simon has been playing for many years; he’s done a great job at home and picks up wickets regularly for Essex.
“He’s got a lot of drive, he’s very tenacious and extremely skilled. Sen is a trooper; he’s earned his spot the hard way.”
Harmer’s county blueprint helps sink Pakistan
Off-spinner’s maiden Test five-wicket haul gets job done for SA
