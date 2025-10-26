Madibaz cash in with EP Cricket Premier League wins despite rain

Weekend rains played havoc with the EP Cricket Premier League fixtures, but the Madibaz teams managed to sneak in wins in reduced matches on Saturday.
In a game reduced to 30 overs each on the Madibaz C Field, PE United batted first and were dismissed for only 93 by Madibaz 1.
The students raced to their target in only 12.1 overs to win by 10 wickets.
Close by on the Madibaz Oval, another shortened game between Madibaz 2 and Mentors J-Bay was more closely contested. Madibaz 2 took first strike and scored 268 for eight in 37 overs.
Cornay van der Watt starred by scoring a bittersweet 99.
Mentors had their target adjusted to 208 in 29 overs, to which they replied with 188 for eight to lose by 19 runs.
Their captain, Déan Rohrbeck, anchored the innings with a fine 101.
Summarised scores:
Saturday
Madibaz 1 v PE United (Madibaz C)
Match reduced to 30 overs each. United 93 in 23 overs (Channo Van Rooyen 33, Nathan Jones 15; Hamza Khan 3/23, Esa Gangat 3/12). Madibaz 1 94/0 in 12.1 overs (Divan Behrans 49no, Jayden Groenewald 33no). Madibaz 1 won by 10 wickets
Madibaz 2 v Mentors J-Bay (Madibaz Oval)
Match reduced to 37 overs each. Madibaz 2 265/8 in 37 overs (Cornay van der Watt 99; Owen Barnard 60; Juan Grigor 3/23, Mohammed Khan 2/26). Revised target, 208 in 29 overs. Mentors J-Bay 188/8 in 29 overs (Déan Rohrbeck 101; Luciano Arries 18; Ruan van der Walt 3/64; Calvyn Campher 2/28) Madibaz 2 won by 19 runs
Motherwell v Helenvale (Newton Tech)
Match abandoned, wet pitch
Sunday
Despatch v PE United (Despatch)
Match reduced to 21 overs each. PE United 83/7 in 21 overs (Gersion Minnaar 25; Darryl Uithaler 3/14, Steyn Koekemoer 2/13). Despatch 64/2 in 8.2 overs (Robert de Beer 41; Marcus de Monk 2/21). Match abandoned due rain, no result
Union Uitenhage v Heatherbank (Daniel Pienaar)
Match abandoned, rain
Madibaz 1 v Gelvandale (Madibaz C)
Match abandoned, rain
Madibaz 2 v United Brothers (Madibaz Oval)
Match abandoned, rain
The Herald
Madibaz cash in with EP Cricket Premier League wins despite rain
Image: rawpixel/123RF
Weekend rains played havoc with the EP Cricket Premier League fixtures, but the Madibaz teams managed to sneak in wins in reduced matches on Saturday.
In a game reduced to 30 overs each on the Madibaz C Field, PE United batted first and were dismissed for only 93 by Madibaz 1.
The students raced to their target in only 12.1 overs to win by 10 wickets.
Close by on the Madibaz Oval, another shortened game between Madibaz 2 and Mentors J-Bay was more closely contested. Madibaz 2 took first strike and scored 268 for eight in 37 overs.
Cornay van der Watt starred by scoring a bittersweet 99.
Mentors had their target adjusted to 208 in 29 overs, to which they replied with 188 for eight to lose by 19 runs.
Their captain, Déan Rohrbeck, anchored the innings with a fine 101.
Summarised scores:
Saturday
Madibaz 1 v PE United (Madibaz C)
Match reduced to 30 overs each. United 93 in 23 overs (Channo Van Rooyen 33, Nathan Jones 15; Hamza Khan 3/23, Esa Gangat 3/12). Madibaz 1 94/0 in 12.1 overs (Divan Behrans 49no, Jayden Groenewald 33no). Madibaz 1 won by 10 wickets
Madibaz 2 v Mentors J-Bay (Madibaz Oval)
Match reduced to 37 overs each. Madibaz 2 265/8 in 37 overs (Cornay van der Watt 99; Owen Barnard 60; Juan Grigor 3/23, Mohammed Khan 2/26). Revised target, 208 in 29 overs. Mentors J-Bay 188/8 in 29 overs (Déan Rohrbeck 101; Luciano Arries 18; Ruan van der Walt 3/64; Calvyn Campher 2/28) Madibaz 2 won by 19 runs
Motherwell v Helenvale (Newton Tech)
Match abandoned, wet pitch
Sunday
Despatch v PE United (Despatch)
Match reduced to 21 overs each. PE United 83/7 in 21 overs (Gersion Minnaar 25; Darryl Uithaler 3/14, Steyn Koekemoer 2/13). Despatch 64/2 in 8.2 overs (Robert de Beer 41; Marcus de Monk 2/21). Match abandoned due rain, no result
Union Uitenhage v Heatherbank (Daniel Pienaar)
Match abandoned, rain
Madibaz 1 v Gelvandale (Madibaz C)
Match abandoned, rain
Madibaz 2 v United Brothers (Madibaz Oval)
Match abandoned, rain
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Sport
Soccer
Cricket