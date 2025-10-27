Jafta backs Proteas to rise again
SA can bounce back in World Cup semifinal showdown despite nightmare against Australia, says wicketkeeper-batter
Wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta expects SA’s game changers to step up against England in their Women’s World Cup semifinal in Guwahati on Wednesday (11.30am).
After some encouraging results where they picked up five wins in a row over New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the Proteas slipped to 97 all out against Australia, who eventually won by seven wickets to finish top of the table...
