Warriors seal gritty triumph over Titans
Eastern Cape side still in with chance to challenge for leading spot on table
The Dafabat Warriors finished off the first phase of the Cricket SA 4-Day Series on a highly satisfactory note with a 46-run win over the Titans in Centurion on Friday.
In a well-contested encounter in which neither side managed to gain complete supremacy, the Warriors finally took control on the last day when they dismissed the Titans, chasing a victory target of 268, for 221...
