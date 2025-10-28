Conrad urges Proteas to prioritise Pakistan series over World Cup dreams

Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad wants his team to focus their energy on winning their T20 series against Pakistan and not think too much about spots for the shortest format World Cup in four months.
He wants his squad to take their Test series momentum straight into their opening T20 international of three against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (5pm).
The Proteas T20 squad is made up of fringe members and is missing a long list of experienced players who are being rested before a two-match Test series against India in November.
It provides for some individuals to cement their spots for the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, but Conrad has warned against his team looking that far ahead.
“Obviously, there might be guys feeling this presents them with an opportunity to find a spot on that flight to the T20 World Cup,” he said.
“But we obviously try to steer away from that. I mean, there’s also that reality. It might be a dress rehearsal for some, it might be a trial for others. They might feel it.
“We obviously try not to create that sort of situation. It’s a different group of players entirely.
“We’ve only really kept [Dewald] Brevis, Tony [De Zorzi] and Corbin [Bosch] behind, if memory serves.
“The Test side, the guys who are playing in this format as well, have gone home to freshen up for the Indian challenge.”
It will be the first time SA will take centre stage at the venue in the shorter format, which has hosted only eight T20Is.
The match would be another tough challenge in terms of conditions, Conrad said, despite the Proteas having beaten the same opposition less than a week ago in Rawalpindi.
To counter the Pakistan outfit, who have won four of their games at the venue, Conrad said they’d had to rely on intel from former players and experience from some of their players who had played in the marquee T20 competition, the Pakistan Premier League.
“There’s always the challenge of conditions being different,” Conrad said on Monday morning.
“We come off tours in Australia and England, which are akin to what we know back home.
“The good thing is that we obviously have so many players of the staff who have been around playing in either leagues here or coaching in set-ups where the subcontinent has taken them to.
“There are obviously a few adjustments, but there’s definitely enough intel in terms of what’s required, how we strategise the plans we put in place.
“Coming to Pakistan, the subcontinent, whatever format, is tough.
“They obviously know their conditions really well, but we’ve also had guys who have played in the PSL and played here before.
“And we also have access to former players who have played here. So we can tap into that as well.
“It’s a long and tough tour. Not only the conditions.
“I don't think people quite appreciate what the Test side have done.
“You come here and all you ever see are armoured vehicles to and from the ground, and you stay in a hotel all day.
“Next time people rant and rave, they might just have to take some of that into account as well as how tough a tour it can be.
“But we are really chuffed and thrilled that we have some fresh faces, some fresh energies.
“Not to suggest that the energies were flagging in the previous group, but there’s huge excitement in the group about this T20 series.
“And obviously on everybody’s lips is Quinton de Kock.
“He’s a breath of fresh air on his own without picking up a bat.
“So, yeah, thrilled to have Quinton around as well.”
Daily Dispatch
Conrad urges Proteas to prioritise Pakistan series over World Cup dreams
Image: PA IMAGES
Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad wants his team to focus their energy on winning their T20 series against Pakistan and not think too much about spots for the shortest format World Cup in four months.
He wants his squad to take their Test series momentum straight into their opening T20 international of three against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (5pm).
The Proteas T20 squad is made up of fringe members and is missing a long list of experienced players who are being rested before a two-match Test series against India in November.
It provides for some individuals to cement their spots for the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, but Conrad has warned against his team looking that far ahead.
“Obviously, there might be guys feeling this presents them with an opportunity to find a spot on that flight to the T20 World Cup,” he said.
“But we obviously try to steer away from that. I mean, there’s also that reality. It might be a dress rehearsal for some, it might be a trial for others. They might feel it.
“We obviously try not to create that sort of situation. It’s a different group of players entirely.
“We’ve only really kept [Dewald] Brevis, Tony [De Zorzi] and Corbin [Bosch] behind, if memory serves.
“The Test side, the guys who are playing in this format as well, have gone home to freshen up for the Indian challenge.”
It will be the first time SA will take centre stage at the venue in the shorter format, which has hosted only eight T20Is.
The match would be another tough challenge in terms of conditions, Conrad said, despite the Proteas having beaten the same opposition less than a week ago in Rawalpindi.
To counter the Pakistan outfit, who have won four of their games at the venue, Conrad said they’d had to rely on intel from former players and experience from some of their players who had played in the marquee T20 competition, the Pakistan Premier League.
“There’s always the challenge of conditions being different,” Conrad said on Monday morning.
“We come off tours in Australia and England, which are akin to what we know back home.
“The good thing is that we obviously have so many players of the staff who have been around playing in either leagues here or coaching in set-ups where the subcontinent has taken them to.
“There are obviously a few adjustments, but there’s definitely enough intel in terms of what’s required, how we strategise the plans we put in place.
“Coming to Pakistan, the subcontinent, whatever format, is tough.
“They obviously know their conditions really well, but we’ve also had guys who have played in the PSL and played here before.
“And we also have access to former players who have played here. So we can tap into that as well.
“It’s a long and tough tour. Not only the conditions.
“I don't think people quite appreciate what the Test side have done.
“You come here and all you ever see are armoured vehicles to and from the ground, and you stay in a hotel all day.
“Next time people rant and rave, they might just have to take some of that into account as well as how tough a tour it can be.
“But we are really chuffed and thrilled that we have some fresh faces, some fresh energies.
“Not to suggest that the energies were flagging in the previous group, but there’s huge excitement in the group about this T20 series.
“And obviously on everybody’s lips is Quinton de Kock.
“He’s a breath of fresh air on his own without picking up a bat.
“So, yeah, thrilled to have Quinton around as well.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Cricket
Rugby