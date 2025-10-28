Kingswood’s Loudon shines with bat against Muir

David Loudon smashed half-centuries in successive days to inspire Kingswood College to back-to-back victories over Muir in Twenty20 and limited overs schools cricket matches at City Lords in Makhanda at the weekend.
On Friday evening, Loudon struck an unbeaten half-century to lead Kingswood to 186/1 before the bowling attack combined to limit Muir to 110/8.
On Saturday, Kingswood changed tack and opted to bowl first after winning the toss.
In a rain-affected match, Muir were limited to 190/9 in 40 overs.
Loudon then struck another half-century as the home side galloped to 174/2 in 20.1 overs to complete a comprehensive victory.
Loudon and opening partner Josh Loon wielded their bats like swords in the Twenty20 match as they decimated the Muir bowling attack.
They were together for all but one ball of the Kingswood innings, partnering for 183 runs in 19.5 overs.
Loudon hit six fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 72 from 51 balls, while Loon was the top scorer with 97 off 70 balls that included 15 fours.
Kamva Douws scored a fighting run-a-ball 26 for Muir, but it was a procession at the other end as wickets fell regularly.
Romano Richards did stand firm with a knock of 39 not out from 37 balls but the visitors struggled to get any substantial partnerships going.
On Saturday, Kingswood captain Loudon ask Muir to bat first and this time the visitors produced a better effort.
Cody September scored a steady 42 from 91 balls to help Muir get to their total of 190.
He received decent support from Umair Jeeva (36) and Soso Makana (33), while Richards chipped in with a handy 29 from 25 balls.
Muir’s progress, however, was greatly hampered by the bowling efforts of Sinawo Bakula and Loon, who shared seven of the nine wickets to fall. Bakula captured 4/38 from eight overs and Loon took 3/25 from seven overs.
In reply, Kingswood lost Loon early on, but their batters took control of the game as Loudon bashed six fours and a six on his way to 55 from just 35 balls and Daniel Jenkins anchored the innings with an unbeaten 60 from 70 balls. — SuperSportschools.com
