Pearson defeated Grey High by 20 runs in an exciting finish to their Twenty20 schools cricket match at Grey on Friday.
Winning the toss and batting first, Pearson got off to a relatively a slow start against some tight bowling from the Grey opening pair and ended the power play on 37/1.
It took senior players in Cayden Wilson and Luke Hector to take control of the innings and to ensure that they negotiated the Grey spin attack.
Keeping wickets in hand was crucial, allowing the middle-order to up the scoring rate in the final four overs. A quickfire 24 off 13 balls from Jude Septoo got the score up to 137.
Grey had a steady start to their innings and after the power play there wasn’t much between the two sides.
Matthew Burton, in his final match for Pearson, restricted the Grey batters and pushed the required run-rate up, with his four overs going for only 17 runs.
With Grey needing 70 runs off 56 balls and six wickets in hand, Deanu Bezuidenhout blew the game wide open taking a wicket in his first over and three more in the next two overs to end with figures of 4/9 in three overs.
It turned out to be a match-winning spell which resulted in Pearson winning by 20 runs.
The Herald
Pearson hit back for exciting T20 win over Grey High
Image: SUPPLIED
Pearson defeated Grey High by 20 runs in an exciting finish to their Twenty20 schools cricket match at Grey on Friday.
Winning the toss and batting first, Pearson got off to a relatively a slow start against some tight bowling from the Grey opening pair and ended the power play on 37/1.
It took senior players in Cayden Wilson and Luke Hector to take control of the innings and to ensure that they negotiated the Grey spin attack.
Keeping wickets in hand was crucial, allowing the middle-order to up the scoring rate in the final four overs. A quickfire 24 off 13 balls from Jude Septoo got the score up to 137.
Grey had a steady start to their innings and after the power play there wasn’t much between the two sides.
Matthew Burton, in his final match for Pearson, restricted the Grey batters and pushed the required run-rate up, with his four overs going for only 17 runs.
With Grey needing 70 runs off 56 balls and six wickets in hand, Deanu Bezuidenhout blew the game wide open taking a wicket in his first over and three more in the next two overs to end with figures of 4/9 in three overs.
It turned out to be a match-winning spell which resulted in Pearson winning by 20 runs.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Cricket
Rugby