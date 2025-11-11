Mhletywa aims to help lead Iinyathi to T20 final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape Iinyathi bowler Alindile Mhletywa is chuffed to be the leading wicket-taker in the CSA Provincial T20 Knock-Out Challenge so far but says the job is far from done.

He wants to lead his team to yet another final and see the East London team lift the trophy.

Last season, Iinyathi did not win a game in the T20s but that has changed this season.

Mhletywa has been instrumental with the ball for the Iinyathi, who are still in a good position to proceed to the knockout stages.

They are second on the log with 14 points, behind the table-topping Knights.

After five games, he is top of the wicket-taking charts with nine scalps at an average of 16.88.

“I understand the role that I have to play in the team. I’m clear in my thinking as a senior player.

“That, I think, has been key in my performances in the competition so far.

“I have added calmness to my game as well because I used to panic when things didn’t go my way.”

The 29-year-old has attributed his success to bowling coach Rowan Richards.

He said the former Titans paceman, who is currently working as the SA A bowling coach in India, had helped him improve technique, performance and overall skillset with the ball.

“He is a very good coach. In terms of my game, he is one of the main contributors.

“He has added value to my bowling. From the run-up to my technique, he is giving me good advice,” Mhletywa said.

“I always go to him and ask, if I’m facing a certain situation during game day, what I should do.

“He always gives me positive advice on how to handle different situations.”

Iinyathi’s unbeaten run in the tournament was ended by the Limpopo Impalas after they lost by 28 runs at the Polokwane Cricket Club Ground on Saturday.

That is their only loss in the five games they have played.

Mhletywa felt they were not at their best with the willow, and they let the Impalas’ top order off the hook in some parts with the ball.

Iinyathi were bowled out for 130 chasing a target of 159.

Only four batters made double figures.

“I don’t think we bowled badly in the power play. Yes, we leaked some runs in the middle overs, but we managed to bring it back at the end.

“What failed us was our batting. That is where we went wrong.

“Our approach was not spot on. But we took some lessons from the loss,” he said.

They play the Northern Cape Heat in their next game at Buffalo Park on Wednesday. It is also their last pool game.

In this game, they want to win to push for pole position and secure home advantage for the knockout stages, Mhletywa said.

He urged his team not be complacent and take the Heat for granted because they had not won a game in the campaign.

“We have to be calm. Yes, we are coming off a loss, but we have to focus on how we bounce back now.

“We must not have complacency in our game, we need to execute every detail.

“I feel our cricket has not clicked the way we would have wanted.

“I want to play our best cricket in this Heat game. Plus we have the advantage of playing at home in conditions we are accustomed to,” Mhletywa said.

