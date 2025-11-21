It’s beat the Badgers and head to Bloem for linyathi, or nothing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HONING SKILLS: Eastern Cap Iinyathi all-rounder Hardus Coetzee practises at the Buffalo Park Stadium in East London on Thursday ahead of the T20 Knockout Challenge qualifier against the Garden Route Badgers.

Eastern Cape Iinyathi all-rounder Hardus Coetzer says they are determined to use every trick in the book to make it past the Garden Route Badgers in their CSA Knockout Challenge Qualifier 2 game at Buffalo Park on Friday afternoon (1pm).

He said they wanted to return to Bloemfontein for the final against the Knights on Sunday and make amends after they were beaten by the Knights during the week in a rain-affected game.

Coetzer felt their decision-making in that game was not clinical at times.

Misfields, dropped catches, targeting the long boundaries instead of the short ones when batting and lack of strike rotation were among the areas that were put under the microscope in their team meeting heading to the Badgers game.

“Lack of awareness was the main issue in the Knights game,” Coetzer said on Thursday.

“The coach [Tumelo Bodibe] shared some very harsh words after that game, and we made a reflection as players that indeed that was not our best performance in the tournament. We have to quickly rectify it.”

The Badgers beat the Mpumalanga Rhinos by 43 runs in the eliminator on Wednesday at Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn to qualify to face Iinyathi.

When the sides met in the pool stages on October 29, it was Iinyathi who came out with a six-wicket victory.

“[That was] a long time ago,” Coetzer said when asked if that would give them a psychological edge.

“They are not a bad team. They can have that X-factor in them when they decide to turn it on, which makes them unpredictable.

“But we trust our process, and we know what to work on if we are to become victorious.

“We will be playing in home conditions that will give an advantage in some parts, and we are hoping to use it.”

The Iinyathi are yet to be beaten in the T20 competition at Buffalo Park.

Coetzer will have to play a vital part in making sure that the Badgers do not breach the fortress.

He has taken five wickets in seven games and is Iinyathi’s third leading wicket taker after Thozama Totana and Alindile Mhletywa, who both have 10.

The trio, together with Thando Ntini and Kgaudi Molefe, had to click as they had been doing, Coetzer said, if they were to counter the Badgers’ batting.

The Badgers’ Ruan Terblanche and George van Heerden will be huge threats for the Iinyathi bowling attack with the bat.

They are number three and four in the most-runs column for the competition.

