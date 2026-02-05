Iconic performances at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Carlos Brathwaite of the West Indies celebrates hitting the winning runs during the ICC World Twenty20 final at Eden Gardens on April 3 2016, in Kolkata, India. File photo.

Between India winning both the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007 and the most recent offering two years ago, there have been many iconic performances that have left their mark on T20’s biggest stage.

With new heroes ready to be cast when the 10th edition commences on February 7, we look back at some of the standout individual ICC Men’s T20 World Cup performances from years gone by.

2007 - Yuvraj’s six sixes

At the first-ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, Yuvraj Singh etched his name into cricketing history by smashing six sixes off just one Stuart Broad over.

The left-handed all-rounder became just the fourth player – after Garry Sobers, Ravi Shastri and Herschelle Gibbs – to complete the feat and the first to do so in T20 cricket.

Yuvraj’s exploits not only ensured an imposing India total but also took the then 25-year-old to a 12-ball half-century and a record fastest 50 in T20Is, one which would hold firm until 2023.

India went on to win the match before being crowned champions, thanks to a five-run win over Pakistan in the final.

2009 - Afridi’s all-round excellence

On the wrong side of the result two years earlier, Shahid Afridi – who was Player of the Tournament in 2007 – returned to the competition in 2009 with the bit firmly between his teeth.

And, in the semi-finals against South Africa, Afridi came to the fore devastatingly, starring with a crucial all-round performance that took Pakistan into a second successive final.

He first scored 51 off 34 with the bat before claiming the key wickets of Herschelle Gibbs and AB de Villiers as he returned figures of 2-16, which helped set up the win and put Pakistan on course to eventually lift the trophy.

2010 - Hussey’s semi-final heroics

The Caribbean islands of the West Indies hosted the 2010 tournament, where Australia’s Michael Hussey played one of the greatest short-form innings of all time by blasting an unbeaten 60 from just 24 balls.

Coming in at seven in the semi-final, and with Australia requiring 87 from 45 balls to beat Pakistan, Hussey reinvigorated his side’s chase with a startling display of hitting.

Needing 18 from the final over, Hussey crashed Saeed Ajmal for three sixes and a four to win the game with a ball to spare.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup starts on February 7. (ICC MEDIA)

2012 - Narine’s control leads Windies to glory

In 2012’s showpiece, Sunil Narine produced a masterful spell of bowling to lead West Indies to their first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup crown.

The mystery spinner walked away with figures of 3-9 as Sri Lanka were left stunned in their pursuit of 138 for victory.

Narine picked up the key wicket of Mahela Jayawardene before claiming the final dismissal of Lasith Malinga to cap a remarkable effort with the ball, as Sri Lanka fell 36 runs short.

2014 - Herath turns the tide

In a match that would see the winner progress to the semis, Rangana Herath’s superb five wickets for just three runs helped Sri Lanka to the all-important victory.

Having been bowled out for 119 by New Zealand, Herath proceeded to rip through the Black Caps’ batting order, taking crucial wickets throughout the innings while also aiding two run-outs.

New Zealand could not cope with Herath’s skill that day and were duly dismissed for just 60.

2016 - ‘Carlos Brathwaite! Remember the name!’

Carlos Brathwaite’s four consecutive sixes in the 2016 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final are the stuff of legend.

Needing 19 runs from the last over, West Indies were seemingly heading towards defeat at the hands of England.

But up stepped Brathwaite to deposit Ben Stokes’ first four balls into the stands and ensure the trophy was heading back to the Caribbean, with the iconic moment immortalised by Ian Bishop’s legendary commentary.

2021 - Marsh leads Australia to maiden T20 title

In the 2021 final, Mitch Marsh played a match-winning innings for Australia, scoring an unbeaten 77 as the Aussies chased down their 173-run target set by New Zealand.

Alongside David Warner, Marsh helped steady the ship after Aaron Finch’s early dismissal before demonstrating his power-hitting abilities.

Marsh duly earned the Player of the Match award as Australia won by eight wickets.

2022 - Stokes’ redemption

England’s second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup win not only saw them become the first country to hold both white-ball world champion titles at the same time but also allowed Stokes to banish the ghosts of 2016.

In the final, Sam Curran (3-12) helped restrict Pakistan to 137-8 batting first, before England struggled in reply and quickly slipped to 45-3.

Up stepped Stokes with a carefully crafted 52 not out, which got his side over the line with an over to spare.

2024 - Kohli stands tall in the final

Like Stokes in 2022, another behemoth of the modern game combined composure with guile to steal the show in the 2024 final, as Virat Kohli anchored India’s innings with a sumptuous 76.

After watching from the non-striker’s end as his team slipped to 34-3, Kohli went on to earn the Player of the Match award by steering India towards a highly competitive 176-7.

Opponents South Africa fell seven runs short in reply, with Jasprit Bumrah exceptional with the ball, but it was Player of the Match Kohli who made the headlines in what proved to be his final T20I match.

