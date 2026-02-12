Reyneke overwhelmed after dream night on Proteas debut against Pakistan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA's Kayla Reyneke hits out during the 1st Women's T20I match against Pakistan at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

When 20-year-old Proteas all-rounder Kayla Reyneke awoke on Tuesday morning, she likely did not expect to be making headlines after her international debut later that evening.

The young star, who captained the SA U19 recently, made an indelible mark on the global scene with a remarkable all-round display as the Proteas Women defeated their Pakistan counterparts by five wickets at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday night.

Reyneke claimed two wickets for 13 runs in her four overs and later scored a rapid 29 not out as SA successfully chased down Pakistan’s total of 180.

She cried during the national anthem, took a wicket with the second ball of her first over and hit the winning runs to help give the Proteas a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 series.

She smashed three sixes and a four from just 16 balls in her match-winning performance.

She was required to score two runs off the last ball of the match, but she hammered an impressive six over extra cover to seal a great performance for the evening.

She described the occasion as emotional and surreal.

“It was honestly a dream debut — I couldn’t have asked for a better way to represent my country for the first time,” she said.

“I’ll always allow myself to feel the emotions that come with a moment like that, but making my debut for SA was incredibly special.

“It’s quite hard to put into words. At such a young age, to walk into an environment like this, it’s truly a dream come true.”

Potchefstroom is where she started her journey during the U19 World Cup.

Reyneke said the tournament helped give her an indication of what pressure was about and what was needed on the global stage.

“It gave me a taste of that pressure and what international cricket demands.

“I did feel a bit of pressure out there, but in the end, it’s about what you make of the moment. For me, it was something really special,” she said.

The Pakistan series is being used by the Proteas’ head coach, Mandla Mashimbyi, to test out new combinations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Wales and England in June.

Asked if she had set her sights on making that squad, Reyneke said she was not thinking too far ahead.

She said she wanted to adjust to the senior level as the intensity was still new to her.

The teams meet again at the Willowmoore Park Cricket Stadium in Benoni for the second T20I on Friday.

