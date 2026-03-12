Cricket

Cricketer Kane Williamson introduces ‘premium alloy’ protection

Painful cricket rite inspires a business revolution

Reuters Agency

Reuters

New Zealand's Kane Williamson. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has started a business inspired by one of cricket’s most painful rites of passage, launching his own line of “premium alloy” boxes to protect players’ most sensitive area.

Worn inside a player’s briefs as a shield for the groin, boxes are an essential piece of protective kit for batters facing deliveries that can exceed 140km/h.

Williamson said a ball from South Africa’s feared fast man Dale Steyn in 2012 cracked his box and inspired the Cover brand he co-founded.

“It was extremely painful and it just absolutely dropped me,” the former New Zealand captain said in a statement. “I was hit, my box split and that made it pretty clear that the protection players were relying on wasn’t up to the demands of the modern game.”

Co-founder Jason Low said the box’s alloy shell could handle ball speeds well over 200km/h and offer protection from high-speed projectiles across other hardball sports, like hockey, lacrosse and baseball.

While boxes have long been a staple of cricket kits, players are still occasionally left writhing after being struck low by a fast ball.

Australia’s T20 captain Mitchell Marsh missed two games at the World Cup last month after suffering “internal testicular bleeding” from being hit in the groin by a ball at training.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

2

Sundowns will earn R100m if they win Champs League, as Motsepe announces record prize

3

IN MY VIEW | Is deploying army to fight gangs a serious effort or an electioneering ploy?

4

Madibaz relieved after escaping with win over WSU, says Manuel

5

EP players felt they let themselves down in opener — Coetzee