Lamyeni Hard Catch eye seventh Ray Mali crown

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Lamyeni Hard Catch will be determined to defend their title at the annual Ray Mali T20 Challenge at the University of Fort Hare cricket grounds at the weekend.

The team from KwaMaqona beat rivals Tyotyora Hardcatch to win the tournament last year.

For over a decade, the event has served as a critical platform for identifying and mentoring young talent from rural areas, bridging the gap between village cricket and professional ranks.

Lamyeni, who have the most Ray Mali T20 Challenge titles with six overall, will be in Group A with 2024 winners Perksdale and runners-up Sheshegu Brothers.

All the group games will be played on the main field on Saturday starting at 9am.

In Group B, at UFH B, Thrust Young Stars, Fear Not and Tubs will battle it out.

Over its 12-year history, the Ray Mali Challenge has become one of the most recognised rural cricket events in the region, often attended by high-ranking sports officials and providing a platform for players to reach provincial ranks

The six teams earned a place in the playoffs in their respective Dikeni, Xesi and Healdtown qualifiers. An amount of R20,000 will be up for grabs for the top prize in this year’s edition to boost the rural-based teams.

Over its 12-year history, the Ray Mali Challenge has become one of the most recognised rural cricket events in the region, often attended by high-ranking sports officials and providing a platform for players to reach provincial ranks.

It is held in honour of Ray Mali, who turns 89 this year.

Known affectionately as “Oom Ray”, he served as an acting president of the International Cricket Council and is a former Cricket SA president, where he spearheaded reforms to integrate black players into the professional ranks.

Saturday’s fixtures

Group A:

Sheshegu Brothers vs Perksdale (9am),

Lamyeni vs Perksdale (12pm),

Sheshegu Brothers vs Lamyeni (3pm)

Group B:

Tubs vs Thrust Young Stars (9am),

Fear Not vs Young Stars (12pm),

Tubs vs Fear Not (3pm).

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