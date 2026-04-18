Khaka pleased with Proteas bowlers’ execution

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Ayabonga Khaka was named player of the match after taking 3/16 in the first T20 International against India.

Ayabonga Khaka believes the Proteas took a small step in correcting some of the wrongs of the New Zealand tour in Friday’s six-wicket victory against India in the first T20 International in Durban.

“We needed to execute as a bowling unit,” said Khaka, who was named player of the match after picking up 3/16, leading a performance with the ball that stood in stark contrast to what was seen in New Zealand.

South Africa restricted India to 157/7 and reached the required target when Chloe Tryon thumped the first ball of the last over into the stands for six. “It didn’t go well for us in New Zealand sometimes; today [Friday] it was important to keep it simple. I was trying to bowl my line and length,” said Khaka.

Besides keeping a lid on India’s scoring, Khaka made regular breakthroughs at timely moments throughout the touring team’s innings. Her dismissal of Smriti Mandhana at the end of the powerplay came five balls after Shafali Verma had been caught in the deep and meant India couldn’t take the impetus Verma’s 20-ball 38 had provided.

After Tumi Sekhukhune had dismissed Jemima Rodriguez — again ending a crucial partnership — Khaka had the dangerous Richa Ghosh caught on the deep midwicket boundary.

She also added the wicket of Arundhati Reddy in the last over.

Rodriguez, who’s partnership with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was worth 71 runs, highlighted those two dismissals as crucial moments in the match. “Harman and I had built that momentum and got through the most difficult part, but we weren’t able to capitalise,” said the bubbly Indian batter.

Laura Wolvaardt scored 51 and Annerie Dercksen an unbeaten 44, as the Proteas managed the run chase well. Wolvaardt was restored to the opening position after spending most of the season batting at No 3 in the T20 format and struck eight fours in an innings which lasted 39 balls.

“It was a really good all-round performance, which is how we wanted to start the series,” said the Proteas skipper.

The teams meet in the second match of the series on Sunday, also at Kingsmead, and will play on the same pitch as the one used on Friday. “The toss won’t be as important,” said Rodriguez. “The pitch should play the same in both innings.”