Wolvaardt’s brilliance secures series win for Proteas

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Nonkululeko Mlaba was the Proteas' best bowler taking 2/31 in the third T20 International on Wednesday night.

Laura Wolvaardt produced another stellar display, setting new records on the way to delivering a series winning victory for the Proteas in the third T20 International against India on Wednesday night.

Wolvaardt made 115 — equalling her career best in the format — as South Africa claimed a nine-wicket win, chasing down what looked like a hefty target of 193 with 21 balls to spare. India were left powerless as Wolvaardt aligned her characteristically elegant shotmaking with brute force.

Laura Wolvaardt does it again 🤩🇿🇦



She picks up the fastest-ever century for the Proteas Women ©️🔥#SAvIND | #SSCricket pic.twitter.com/jFSt4zj6Kg — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 22, 2026

Wolvaardt set records for the fastest 50 (taking 23 balls) and the quickest hundred (48 balls) for a South African batter in T20s, breaking her own marks along the way.

She is without peer in South African cricket, and the danger is not appreciating the brilliance the soon-to-be 27-year old is producing.

She hit 14 fours and five sixes, with her power game — which she showed off in the latter stages of the ODI World Cup — coming to the fore here. One six over long-on sailed 15 rows back into the Centenary Stand, and would have delighted any power-hitter.

Her opening partner Suné Luus’ 64 not out got somewhat lost amid the majesty of Wolvaardt’s performance, but was no less important for her, as she grows accustomed to life at the top of the order. Luus needed 42 balls for her innings, and struck a half-dozen fours and two sixes, the second of those ending the match.

Luus and Wolvaardt’s opening partnership of 183 was another South African record and, coming just days after they shared a century stand at Kingsmead, has cemented their spot at the top of the order for the T20 World Cup.

Smriti Mandhana ❌

Jemimah Rodrigues ❌



Lefty takes two massive wickets 🤩💪



📺 Stream #SAvIND on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/uehAIvsrnd — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 22, 2026

It had been a ragged display with both bat and ball from the Proteas, after Wolvaardt won the toss, and as she did in the previous two matches, chose to bowl.

After the match was delayed by half an hour because of a threat of lightning, the South Africa’s bowlers struggled with their consistency and there was little pressure created against the tourists’ powerful batting unit.

The only brief period where India were made to think came from Nonkululeko Mlaba, who dismissed Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues off consecutive deliveries.

Mlaba, who finished with 2/31, also did well in an intriguing mini-battle with Shafali Verma, and the Indian opener was fortunate to come out on top, having watched the outside edge of her bat beaten a few times.

But Verma also clouted a couple of boundaries, which allowed her and Harmanpreet Kaur to assert themselves and avoid the type of collapse that proved fatal in the two Durban matches.

The pair added 73 for the third wicket, with Verma dismissed for 64 by Nadine de Klerk after hitting eight fours and two sixes.

Harmanpreet added 51 for the fourth wicket with Richa Ghosh, and was run out off the last ball for 66, that included a trio of sixes along with seven fours.

The Proteas will be unhappy with a fielding performance in which they dropped four catches, while numerous miss-fields and knock-ons allowed India about 15 extra runs.

Ultimately it didn’t matter thanks to the magic of their opening pair, particularly their majestic captain.