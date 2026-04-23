Bodibe opens up about leaving Iinyathi while nearing promotion

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Former Eastern Cape Iinyathi mentor Tumelo Bodibe has revealed why he left the KuGompo City team with a season remaining on his contract, saying the decision was family-orientated.

Border Cricket announced three weeks ago that Bodibe had departed division 2 side Iinyathi to join the Eastern Storm. The news came as a surprise, considering Bodibe had indicated he wanted to push for promotion again next season after coming so close in the 2025/26 season.

His team finished second behind the Knights on the promotion table.

“Everything happened very fast regarding the move. It was kind of a no-brainer for me when I got the offer because I have been away from my family for some time now,” said Bodibe, who is from Gauteng.

The Storm is a familiar setup for him, he said, having played for the side and also having had a stint as an assistant coach.

“I understand the culture of the team, the players and the staff very well. The CEO [Wesley Coulentianos] is someone that I’m close to. We played together as players,” Bodibe said.

If it was for me, I would take 80% of the Iinyathi team because they are the guys that I have got to understand over the years. But I can’t do that because when I left, I made a promise that I wouldn’t be taking any players from the team — Tumelo Bodibe, Eastern Storm coach

Former wicketkeeper Bodibe takes over the reins from Geoffrey Toyana at the Benoni-based side. The Storm finished fourth on the promotion log and will now attempt to break the ceiling into the top-flight division 1.

Though he has not hit the ground running with on-field matters, he has assisted in the transfer window regarding what personnel he wants to build around. The Storm’s chequebook has been busy as they have signed:

Ronan Herrmann (Northern Cape);

Merrick Brett (Titans);

Aryan Gopalan (Dolphins); and

Chad Classen from Iinyathi.

Though the Storm have nabbed Classen, Bodibe said they won’t be doing any further shopping from his former employers.

“If it was for me, I would take 80% of the Iinyathi team because they are the guys that I have got to understand over the years. But I can’t do that because when I left, I made a promise that I wouldn’t be taking any players from the team.

“I have been speaking with some guys that have availed themselves to join me at Easterns, but I told them we can’t. Chad was with the Easterns before; it’s a different story with him. Border wants continuity, and I want that for them as well. In order for that to happen, you can’t have too many changes.

“I’m happy with them considering Rowan Richards for the head coaching role because it means the players won’t have to start a new culture under a new person. They will continue with familiar strategies.”

The contracting period for the new season started at the beginning of April and will end on May 20.

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