‘Bus drivers’ set to help runners achieve personal goals at 1City Marathon

TICKETS PLEASE: Mkokeli Malghas, foreground, will be one of the 'bus drivers' in the 1City Marathon in December

Five “bus drivers” will help avid road runners achieve their personal goals at this year’s 1City Marathon.

The popular race, which previously took place at the Fairview racecourse, will now be held at Baywest Mall (entrance 4) on December 6.

This year, local athletes will be able to pick a pacing bus (or group of runners) that will lead them to their personal best finish goals for the event.

BIG RACE: Nelson Mandela Bay 1City Marathon race director Michael Mbambani (SUPPLIED)

Athletes will be able to pick a bus that suits their race finish time goal, with pacing buses arranged for sub-3hr 40mins, 4hr, 4hr 30mins, 5hr, and 5hr 30mins, the qualifying time for the Comrades Marathon and Two Oceans.

Race organiser Michael Mbambani said the bus drivers were chosen based on their experience and safety record.

The 2025 1City Marathon bus drivers are Tholakele Sitela, Khakha Njozela, Wandile Mahlasela, Theresa Bunchner, Mkokeli Malghas, Nosita Nqwata and Mkhululu Jack.

“Athletes have targets,” Mbambani said.

“Remember, for Two Oceans and Comrades, you need to run certain times to qualify for a certain seeding.

“So, the runners are coming in wanting to target good times to achieve these seeding goals.

“They are actually pacers. They will be pacing for the different time targets in the marathon.

“That is their main role, especially for social runners.

“We have chosen them based on the experience of having run a full marathon. We also look at their safety record.

“They have run and led buses, so they do have a clean driving record and commitment to safety as well.

“So being in a subgroup will have to achieve things like beating personal best times or qualification times.”

In its ninth edition, the race will be presented by EP Athletics in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and is part of the NMB Legacy Project.

Both the marathon and the half-marathon start at 5.30am.

The 10km will follow at 5.45am, with the 5km race beginning at 7am.

Bay road running ace Melikhaya Frans and Zimbabwean Danielle Wild were the big winners at the 1City Marathon in 2024.

Frans, 34, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, sprinted to the finish line to win in two hours, 20 minutes and six seconds.

He was closely followed by Mphatso Nadolo (Entsika AC) in 2.20:07, with Jonas Makhele (Entsika) third in 2.20:26.

Wild (Sterk Span AC) won the women’s race in a time of 2.56:23.

Nedbank Running Club’s Refeloe Solomons was second, clocking 3.06:20, and was followed by Annalisa Scholtz (Nedbank) in 3.07:39.

The organisers are hoping to pass 3,000 entries for the 2025 version of the race.

The Herald