Red Bull announces 2026 F1 driver line-up

Isack Hadjar will replace Yuki Tsunoda as Max Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate next season with Arvid Lindblad joining Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls, the Formula One teams announced on Tuesday.

2026 Oracle Red Bull Racing driver line-up (Red Bull Content Pool)

Frenchman Hadjar, 21, has made a big impression in his debut season with sister team Racing Bulls including taking his first podium with third place in the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

British-born Lindblad, who also has Swedish nationality and Indian heritage through his mother, moves up from Formula Two to partner New Zealander Lawson and will be the sole rookie on the 2026 grid.

2026 VCARB driver line-up (Red Bull Content Pool)

Tsunoda’s departure leaves Formula One without a Japanese driver on the starting grid. Red Bull said he will remain in the team as reserve.

Reuters