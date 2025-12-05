McLaren says it will use team orders if necessary to secure F1 title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

McLaren will impose team orders if necessary to secure the Formula One drivers’ title and deny Red Bull’s Max Verstappen a fifth in a row, CEO Zak Brown said on Friday.

Verstappen is caught in a McLaren sandwich at the top of the standings, 12 points behind Lando Norris and four ahead of Oscar Piastri.

Norris was asked on Thursday about circumstances possibly requiring the Australian to move over at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and said he would not ask for that.

However, Brown told Sky Sports TV McLaren would want Piastri to yield.

“Yes, of course. We’re realistic,” he said. “We want to win the drivers’ championship.

“If we get into the race and it’s becoming clear one has a chance and the other doesn’t, we’re going to do what we can to win the drivers’ championship. It would be crazy not to.

“We’re not going to not win the championship because we’re trying to protect a third and a fourth, or a sixth and seventh, or however the situation may play out.”

Norris will be champion if he finishes in the top three, whereas Piastri must win or finish second to stand a chance.

Brown said Formula One had always been a team sport and played down the risk of a backlash from fans.

McLaren have secured the constructors’ title for the second year in a row.

“If one of them can’t win, they want the other to win,” he said. “That’s what the team wants. They are team players, and we saw that last year.

“I don’t think it’s unusual in any sport for teammates to make sacrifices for each other to give the team what they want.”

Reuters