Record-breaking 1City Marathon entries set to flood Baywest Mall

WINNING SMILE: Nedbank Running Club's Ntombesintu Mfunzi is targeting a podium finish at the 1City 10km at Baywest on Saturday

The 1City Marathon at the Baywest Mall on Saturday will boast the highest number of entries ever for an Eastern Province Athletics event under the Legacy Project, says event organiser Michael Mbambani.

The race, presented by EP Athletics in collaboration with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality as part of the NMB Legacy Project, was previously held at the Fairview racecourse but will now take place at the mall’s entrance 4.

Mbambani has promised competitors that the race’s ninth edition will be well-organised and incident-free.

To avoid traffic, he did advise runners to arrive early at the race site.

“We are ready to deliver a successful 1City Marathon,” Mbambani said. “A groundbreaking race in the EPA calendar and an event that has sold over 3,000 entries.

“In all our Legacy Project events, this is the first time that we have reached 3,000 entries.”

There are four different distances — a 42,2km, 21,1km, 10km and a 5km fun race.

Due to the high number of entries for the race, the organisers were forced to move the half-marathon starting time forward due to safety concerns.

Both the marathon and the half-marathon will now start at 5.30am, followed by the 10km at 5.45am. The 5km race will begin at 7am.

“The most important thing from our side is for all runners to arrive at Baywest Mall in time so that they don’t get involved in congestion,” Mbambani said.

“No late starts will be allowed and no entries will be taken on Saturday. It’s only a collection of race numbers.

“We have over 150 volunteers on the route, we have 15 water stations, and we have around 35 traffic officers on the route to make sure that our athletes are safe on the day.

“We would really like to thank our main sponsors, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on the Legacy Project, Baywest Mall and Coca-Cola. This growth is for all of us.

“Forty percent of these entries are visitors. However, there are a number of runners who missed out, so next year we will be targeting 4,000 entries.”

Local runner Desmond Zibi will be chasing individual glory on race day by challenging the SA marathon record for the 60+ age-group.

Kelly van Vliet of the Nedbank Running Club, along with teammate Refeloe Solomons, will compete for the women’s marathon title.

Meanwhile, Nedbank’s Ntombesintu Mfunzi will compete for the 10km women’s title.

Half-marathon champion Lithobe Menzeleleli of Ikhamva Athleteics Club will be looking to defend his title, while teammate Sinawo Poti and Nedbank’s Andile Motwana will also be vying for victory.

Luyanda Tshangana of Ikhamva will aim for a podium finish in the 42,2km race.

