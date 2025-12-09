Norris knows life will change as F1 champion, starting with number one

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lando Norris will race with number one on his McLaren next season.

Lando Norris recognised life would change as Formula One world champion, though he hoped to stay the same as a person, and an immediate sign was the decision made on Monday to race with the number one on his McLaren next season.

The 26-year-old told Reuters Television, a day after he clinched the title in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in a three-way battle at Yas Marina, he was setting aside his familiar number four.

“I had to decide today,” said the Briton, standing on a hotel balcony with the bright lights of Yas Marina reflected on the water behind him.

“In a way, I wanted to keep number four because I’m happy with that and it goes well with my logo, but I will go with number one because I have to.

“It can be my only opportunity in my life that I get to do such a thing, and not many people in the world get to do that kind of thing.

“It’s not for me. It’s for my mechanics, for my engineers. It’s the fact that they get to run with the number one on the car, and I think it’ll mean a lot more to them than it does to me as a number, and for me that’s more important.”

Breakfast of champions

Norris, whose breakfast of champions was an early morning McDonald’s after a night of partying that left his throat and voice worse for wear, said last week his life would not change if he won the title but that was words to relieve some stress before battle.

Another immediate mark of his changed status became obvious when he went for a swim.

“I was by the pool earlier and a lot more people who came up to me than originally would have come up to me,” he said.

“It’s not going to change me, which for me is the most important thing. It’s not going to change my life in terms of how I live it, how I want to live it.”

He expected people to see him differently as a champion, rather than one of 20 drivers, or 22 next year.

“People are going to know my face more, sadly, and they’re going to see my face and maybe notice me more. But apart from that my life’s the same.

“I’m going to go and be with my friends, my family, play golf, play padel. Nothing changes from that side.”

Norris clinched the title by two points from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, ending the Dutch driver’s four-year reign, and 13 clear of 24-year-old Australian teammate Oscar Piastri, who will be back next season to try and beat him.

“Oscar did an incredible job this season and out of anyone I’m glad I got to race against him and fight against him,” said the Briton.

“There’s going to be a lot more battles between me and Oscar and many other drivers, and there’s many more years of me and Oscar together, and I look forward to partnering with him and continuing to be good mates and also be strong, fierce competitors.”

Norris will be back in the car at Yas Marina on Tuesday, testing for 2026.

He said he would be driving with “probably more of a smile on my face than normal” while reliving the final laps from Sunday.

“Otherwise it’s prep for next year already. This is, ‘OK, one done’, and what can we start to do that’s going to help achieve us the same thing next year?”

Reuters