Kariega’s Fischer wins U11 biathle world champs in Mossel Bay

SETTING THE PACE: Kariega athlete Blake Fischer became the new U11 biathle world champion in Mossel Bay this week

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Blake Fischer burst onto the international stage in spectacular style this week, claiming the U11 biathle world champion title at his first UIPM 2025 Biathle/Triathle World Championships.

The world champs are being held in Mossel Bay, having started last weekend and finishing on Saturday.

Draped in the green and gold of SA, Fischer raced to a gold medal finish against international field.

Born in Gqeberha but now living in Kariega, Fischer made his mark at the global run-swim-run event, surging from being fifth to go into the water to cross the finish line first.

Aged 10 and heading into Grade 5 at College Hill Primary School next year, Fischer said he was especially proud to have worn the green and gold.

“I trained hard and my goal was to be chosen to represent SA,” Fischer said.

“It felt like what I think it must feel like when the Springboks wear the green and gold. I really wanted to do well.

“I competed in local events and then was chosen to race for EP at the SA Biathle Championships in Mpumalanga, where I got a silver medal.

“I was then selected to be part of the SA team to go to the World Championships in Mossel Bay. My section for biathle was on Monday and Tuesday.

“It felt awesome to represent my country. It was especially great because it was close by in Mossel Bay, so my family could be with me.

“I loved looking at the South Africa logo on my race suit.”

Biathle is a taxing event. Fischer says he enjoys swimming, with the most challenging part of the race for him being the run.

“I love the swimming part because I have always loved swimming the most. I know I am strong at the 50m swim.

“The tough part was the first 400m run because I got pushed behind and only entered the water in fifth place. But I came out of the water first.”

Fischer described the World Championships as an overwhelming experience when compared to local or national events.

“I took part in the SA National Biathlon Champs this year in March, which is a run and swim sport. I broke the SA record there, and that was awesome, but this competition is on another level.

“There were close to 1,000 athletes, and so many people from different countries speaking different languages. It was great.

“I trained really hard for it. I knew that I wanted to get onto the podium. Being first in the world is awesome.

“I also got a second gold medal for being part of our U11 boys team. I made cool friends.”

He said his biggest supporters and inspiration in his sporting journey had been his family.

“They are the best. My dad helped me so much when I got nervous and a little scared.

“He was always with me. He helped me train as well.

“I did do biathlon first, then my dad’s friend got us to do biathle last year. I love the friends that I have made so far. They are the best.

“I swim for Infinity Swimming Academy and I also do lifesaving at Kings Beach Lifesaving Club.

“My running coach is Ian (Patterson) from ILuv2Run in Uitenhage (Kariega).

“All of these people have helped me become the world’s best U11 biathlete.”

The Herald