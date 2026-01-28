Booi vows to cause upset in redemption bout

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chief Njekanye is confident his protégé, Sihle Booi, will cause an upset in Mthatha on Saturday.

The featherweight clash in Mthatha on Saturday may have been made for Awonle Tini to return to winning ways, but his opponent Sihle Booi has vowed to upset his plans.

The pair will clash in pursuit of redemption in a KM Sports tournament at OR Tambo Hall. The event will be headlined by the vacant provincial flyweight title clash between amateur star Sinovuyo Mthintelwa and Luxolo Gungutho, with SA bantamweight contender Lusizo Manzana taking on Michael Daries in a rematch.

While all the bouts are captivating, the interest in the Duncan Village mini-derby between Tini and Booi has flown under the radar owing to Booi’s obscurity. This has fuelled perceptions that the clash is made for Tini to get back to winning ways after his losing performance against former SA featherweight champion Zolisa Batyi in December.

Tini’s handlers opted to bring him back quickly to position him for the provincial title shot, and he went for a relatively safe opponent.

However, Booi says the decision to choose him will backfire badly. The unassuming boxer made his professional debut in August, producing a brilliant performance in dismantling Timna Ntetha in two rounds. His boxing display prompted his trainer, Mzamo “Chief” Njekanye, to tip him as the successor to the township’s golden son, Azinga Fuzile, who was also discovered by Njekanye and went on to challenge for a world title.

Fighting under Ground Up Sports show, headlined by Nhlanhla Tyirha’s wide points-decision win over Tanzanian Sunday Kilawe, Booi was one of Njekanye’s array of prospects who romped to impressive victories.

However, his split-decision loss in his next bout in Cape Town in December put a damper on his lofty expectations. Njekanye is still bitter about the loss to Inathi Mdubanti and Tyirha’s IBF intercontinental mini-flyweight title win over Filipino Arnel Lofranco.

“They simply robbed him and were not even shy to say that their boy, whom they hold in high esteem, could not lose,” he said. “But the injustice has made Booi even stronger and I dread what will happen to his next opponent, who happens to be Tini.”

Njekanye said he was amused when reading Tini’s intentions for the bout.

“I smirked when reading Daily Dispatch about their future plans as if they were overlooking Booi. I am telling you they will get a rude awakening because my boy is still upset about what happened in Cape Town.

“I still insist this boy is headed for the stars and what better way to prove that than beating a highly touted boxer like Tini?” Njekanye said.

The tournament is one of the six government-funded development shows, with the first promoted by Fireworks Promotions already held in Ginsberg on December 21.