Curt Alchin’s legacy to roar on at Victory Raceway

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Victory Raceway in Gqeberha will once again echo with the thunder of racing engines this Saturday as motorsport fans gather for the opening event of the 2026 Victory Raceway Season — a race day that carries far deeper meaning than lap times and trophies.

The 15th Annual Curt Alchin Memorial Race Meeting will honour the life, talent and legacy of one of South Africa’s most respected and versatile racing drivers.

Curt Alchin tragically lost his life at Victory Raceway on January 28 2012, while competing in a V8 American Saloon Car race, turning the circuit along Victoria Drive in Walmer into a place of both heartbreak and remembrance.

On that fateful day, Alchin had borrowed a fellow competitor’s spare car after mechanical issues sidelined his own. Following contact with another vehicle, the accelerator cable jammed, leaving the throttle stuck wide open.

The car struck the wall at high speed, and despite urgent medical attention, Alchin succumbed to severe head, neck and chest injuries. He was pronounced dead on arrival at St George’s Hospital. He was just 44 years old, leaving behind his twin son and daughter.

Fourteen years later, his memory remains deeply embedded in South African motorsport, and this annual memorial event continues to serve as both a tribute and a celebration of his extraordinary career.

With the season opener always carrying an added edge, fans can expect hard racing, close battles and no shortage of drama as drivers aim to start their 2026 campaigns on a high

Alchin was widely regarded as one of the most adaptable and naturally gifted drivers in the country, excelling across a remarkable range of disciplines.

His championship successes included the 1995 Production Car Championship, 1999 Modified Saloon Car Championship, 2002 Standard 1600 Saloons Championship, 2005 Modified Saloons Dirt Championship and the 2006 Modified Saloons Tar Championship — a rare achievement that highlighted his ability to master vastly different racing conditions.

He also competed at the highest levels in the WesBank Super Series and Engen VW Cup, earning South African national colours for motorsport in 2004 in recognition of his achievements in international oval track racing.

In honour of his contribution to the sport, Alchin was also made an honorary member of the Algoa Motorsport Club.

Saturday’s memorial race meeting, which is also the opening round of the regional championship that alternates between Victory Raceway and PE Oval Track Raceway, promises to be a fitting tribute, with a packed programme featuring V8 American Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1 Modifieds, Hot Rods, Heavy Metals, and the ever-popular, ultra-competitive 1600 Stock Saloons.

With the season opener always carrying an added edge, fans can expect hard racing, close battles and no shortage of drama as drivers aim to start their 2026 campaigns on a high.

Gates to Victory Raceway open at 1pm, with tickets priced at R70 for adults and R40 for children under 12, and trackside parking available at R50 per vehicle. Racing is scheduled to get under way at 6pm, setting the scene for an electrifying evening of speed, noise and tribute under the lights.For more information contact Maggie Victor on 082-656-8830.

February events