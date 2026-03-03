Close racing a highlight at PE Oval Track Raceway

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Crowd pleaser Eddie Banks (C75) romped to victory in the heavy Metal class at PEOTR. Here he goes around the outside of Bonita Kotze (C79).

The action was fast, furious and fiercely competitive as round 2 of the PE Oval Track Raceway (PEOTR) Club Championship roared into life under near-perfect conditions at the Mission Road circuit in Greenbushes at the weekend.

With clear skies overhead and a packed programme on track, spectators were treated to a night of non-stop entertainment as some of the region’s top oval track racers went wheel-to-wheel in a showcase of skill, bravery and mechanical precision.

The 1600 Saloon class stole the early spotlight with a massive 17-car field taking to the track. Thanks to the strict control regulations that keep the cars evenly matched, the racing was nail-bitingly close from the first heat to the final flag, where drivers traded paint and positions in battles that had fans on their feet, proving once again why this class remains a firm favourite. Jaco Pitout emerged as the winner after enduring serious pressure from Deon Kretzmann and Deon Ross in all three heats and the final.

One of the standout performers was Dawid “Baba” Grundlingh, who literally raced from one car to the next. Competing in four different classes — switching between front-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive machinery — Grundlingh delivered a masterclass in adaptability and endurance, and his efforts earned him three podium finishes, underlining his versatility and determination.

Eddie Banks lived up to his reputation as the “Greatest Showman” in the thunderous Heavy Metals class. Banks produced a commanding performance in the final, but it was far from an easy night. Philip Victor piled on the pressure early, pushing Banks to dig deep before securing top honours in emphatic style.

The regional series alternates between PEOTR and Victory Raceway in Walmer, setting the stage for another thrilling chapter in what is shaping up to be a fiercely contested season

The V8 American Saloons delivered plenty of rumbling drama. Ruzanne Jansen set the tone by claiming victory in the first two heats, showing impressive pace and composure. Though Juan Roesstorff ultimately powered his way to overall victory in the final, Jansen’s consistency and flair throughout the night earned her a well-deserved second place overall, and the coveted Driver of the Day award.

The Hotrod final was nothing short of bruising, with elbows out and no quarter given. When the dust settled, Malcolm Els emerged victorious after a hard-fought contest that tested driver and machine.

Neels Vermaak continued his impressive run of form in the 2.1 Modified class, again demonstrating why consistency is key in championship racing. His measured yet decisive driving secured him overall honours ahead of a competitive field.

With round 2 of the club championship in the books, attention shifts to March 28 when PEOTR hosts the second round of the regional championship.

The regional series alternates between PEOTR and Victory Raceway in Walmer, setting the stage for another thrilling chapter in what is shaping up to be a fiercely contested season.

Class Results