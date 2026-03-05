Victory Raceway set for thrilling second round of club championship

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA 1660 Champion Marthinus Muller will be hoping to keep the momentum going after a strong start to the season.

Engines will roar and dust will fly when the second round of Victory Raceway’s Club Championship takes place at the popular dirt oval circuit along Victoria Drive in Walmer on Saturday evening.

With several fiercely competitive classes on the programme and a number of talented drivers eager to make their mark, spectators can expect a night packed with wheel-to-wheel racing and edge-of-the-seat action.

Taking to the track will be the ever-entertaining 1600 Stock Saloons, Hotrods, 2.1 Modified Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, V8 American Saloons and Heavy Metals, ensuring a varied and exciting racing programme.

Each class brings its own unique style of racing, from the tight and tactical saloon battles to the thunderous rumble of the V8-powered machines that always prove to be a crowd favourite.

Adding extra intrigue to the evening’s racing is the return of well-known main circuit racer Tom Hugo, who will once again tackle the slippery dirt surface in the 2.1 Modified class behind the wheel of his Peugeot. Hugo made his dirt oval debut at the opening round last month but endured a challenging baptism in extremely wet and tricky conditions.

With one event now under his belt and the experience gained from that outing, Hugo will be hoping to show his true pace and fight his way into the mix at the front of the field.

Spectators are welcome to bring their braai fires along, park on the terraced embankments overlooking the circuit, and enjoy a relaxed family-friendly atmosphere while watching some of the best local oval racing talent in action

Another circuit racing name making waves on the oval is Jaco Scholtz, who has joined the highly competitive 1660 Modified Saloons class. Scholtz is no stranger to dirt oval racing and arrives with confidence after a strong showing at last weekend’s event at PE Oval Track Raceway. However, victory will not come easily, as he lines up against some of the toughest competitors in the class.

Defending champion SA1 Marthinus Muller, along with SA2 Kenzo Barnard, Chanell van Tonder, and the ever-consistent Colin Whiteley, will all be determined to claim top honours in what promises to be one of the most fiercely contested battles of the evening.

The 1600 Stock Saloon class, always one of the highlights of any Victory Raceway programme, will feature an intriguing family rivalry. SA2 Pieta de Lange will need to be at his very best as his son Quade de Lange continues to impress with every outing. The young driver has been steadily gaining confidence and speed, and many will be watching closely to see if he can challenge his father and the rest of the field for bragging rights.

With several classes boasting large and competitive fields, spectators can expect plenty of close racing, dramatic overtakes and the occasional sideways slide as drivers push their machines to the limit on the challenging dirt surface.

Racing is scheduled to get under way at 6pm, and fans are encouraged to make a full evening of it.

Spectators are welcome to bring their braai fires along, park on the terraced embankments overlooking the circuit, and enjoy a relaxed family-friendly atmosphere while watching some of the best local oval racing talent in action.

With rivalries building and championship points on the line, the second round of the Victory Raceway Club Championship is shaping up to be a thrilling night of motorsport entertainment.

