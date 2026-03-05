War of attrition expected between Nobanda, Mphikwa in EC title fight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siphenathi Nobanda (left) and Avuyile Mphikwa clash for the vacant Eastern Cape featherweight title over 10 rounds at Titi Jonas Community Hall in Port Alfred on Saturday.

East London boxing trainer KC Cengani insists his fighter Siphenathi Nobanda is going to be the new Eastern Cape featherweight champion this weekend.

Nobanda is scheduled to square up against Avuyile Mphikwa for the vacant Eastern Cape featherweight title over 10 rounds at Titi Jonas Community Hall in Port Alfred on Saturday.

“In my stable we are used to champions and have already counted this provincial featherweight title as ours,” Cingani said, adding that his protégé, — with a record of nine fights, six wins with one KO and two losses — has the potential to beat Mphikwa, who has won all his three professional fights by knockout.

My boy [Avuyile Mphikwa] is going to win the fight by stoppage. He will throw blows like stones. — Mapetla Mzamo, Boxing trainer

In reply, Mphikwa’s mentor, Mapetla Mzamo from Duncan Village said: “He [Cengani] doesn’t know what he’s talking about. My boy is going to win the fight, and by stoppage. Avuyile [Mphikwa] will throw blows like stones, and we know Nobanda is not going to take it.”

The fight will be the main bout of Chris Nomtoto’s Larenan Boxing Promotions bill themed “Lift Youth to the Stars”, brought courtesy of the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture for the development of boxing at the grassroots level.

“Both boxers have made the premedical weight (for the 57.15kg featherweight limit) and were examined by the medical doctor and found to be fit and ready for the fight,” said Boxing South Africa (BSA) Eastern Cape manager Phakamile Jacobs after the premedical held at the same venue on Wednesday.

The main supporting bout is also expected to bring fireworks.

It is over six rounds in the mini-flyweight division between Phumlani Maloni of Makhanda and KwaNojoli’s Sivenathi July.

The winner will be hoping to challenge the EC Mini flyweight championship.

In other bouts, all over four rounds:

Ayabulela Mngxuma will fight against Malibongwe Balakana in the featherweight division;

Masixole Tywabazayo will lock horns with Siphosihle Mpolweni in the bantamweight division;

Siphosethu Qakamfana will test Abenathi Magoqoza in the flyweight division;

Cwenga Tolana will fight Thozama Tokota in the flyweight division; and

in the first bout, Khayalethu Prince will face Sivenathi Adonisi.

The official weigh-in is at the same venue from 1pm.

Admission for the fight is R70 for adults and R30 for children under 12.

There’ll be exhibition bouts featuring women boxers and activities start at 1pm.

