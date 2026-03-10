Night of attrition at Victory Raceway

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Victory Raceway’s Dirt Oval Club Championship’s second round delivered a dramatic evening of racing at the weekend as overcast skies and intermittent drizzle turned the circuit into a true test of skill, nerve, and mechanical durability.

What started as a routine race meeting quickly turned into a night of attrition, with engine failures, spectacular accidents and wheel-to-wheel action keeping spectators on the edge of their seats from the first heat to the final chequered flag.

The evening’s biggest drama unfolded in the 1600 Stock Saloon class, where chaos erupted in one of the early heats. With a strong field of 16 cars charging hard into battle, disaster struck when one competitor spun and came to rest sideways in the middle of the circuit.

With drivers approaching at speed and grip compromised by the damp conditions, there was little time to react. Cars piled into the stranded vehicle, triggering a multi-car incident that wiped out almost half the field in seconds.

The dramatic crash left damaged machinery scattered across the oval and forced several drivers out of contention, but thankfully no serious injuries were reported. Despite the mayhem, racing resumed with the remaining drivers determined to put on a show for the hardy crowd that had braved the chilly evening conditions.

In the 1660 Modified Saloon class, Kenzo Barnard produced a gritty and determined performance. After suffering an early misfire that threatened to derail his evening, Barnard fought back brilliantly to secure victory.

The standout performer of the night was undoubtedly Johan Schoeman, whose relentless pace and versatility earned him the coveted Driver of the Day award. Schoeman tackled an incredible three different classes during the evening and delivered impressive results in each

His path to the top step of the podium was aided by the unfortunate exit of reigning South African champion Marthinus Muller, whose dominant run came to an abrupt end after a catastrophic engine failure in the first heat. Muller’s retirement opened the door, and Barnard seized the opportunity with both hands, delivering a composed drive to take a well-earned win.

The standout performer of the night, however, was undoubtedly Johan Schoeman, whose relentless pace and versatility earned him the coveted Driver of the Day award. Schoeman tackled an incredible three different classes during the evening and delivered impressive results in each.

He stormed to victory in the 1600 Stock Saloons, powered his way to another win in the Heavy Metals, and still managed to secure a podium finish with third place in the ultra-competitive 1660 Modifieds. His tireless efforts and consistent speed made him the talk of the pits by the end of the night.

In the 2.1 Modified Saloon category, Hendricus Botha made the long trip from Oudtshoorn worthwhile with a commanding display. Botha controlled the races with confidence, showing excellent car control on the tricky surface to secure a convincing overall victory ahead of Rimon Landman and Dylan Brassel.

The Hotrod class belonged to Malcolm Els, whose well-prepared machine proved untouchable throughout the evening. Els dominated the heats with clinical precision, taking a clean sweep of victories and leaving his rivals chasing shadows as he cruised to overall honours.

Meanwhile, the V8 American Saloons produced their own share of drama. Pieta Victor looked strong early on, claiming victory in the opening heat and appearing poised for overall success. However, mechanical trouble struck before the final race, preventing him from taking the start.

This opened the door for Juan Roesstorff, who capitalised on the opportunity to power his thunderous V8 machine to victory ahead of Rohan van Vuuren and Claud van Rensburg.

Results

1600 Stock Saloons:

Johan Schoeman (SA1/EC93) Pieta de Lange (SA2) Keegan Ellard (E78)

1660 Modified Saloons:

Kenzo Barnard (SA3) Chanell van Tonder (E173) Johan Schoeman (EC93)

2.1 Modified Saloons:

Hendricus Botha (D27) Rimon Landman (E154) Dylan Brassel (C145)

Hotrods:

Malcolm Els (E151) Ruan Mostert (E95) Annuschke Gough (E153)

Heavy Metals:

Johan Schoeman (EC93) Neville Ellard (E71) Nandor Kleywegt (C178)

V8 American Saloons:

Juan Roesstorff (E97) Rohan van Vuuren (E60) Claud van Rensburg (E94)

Driver of the Day: Johan Schoeman (EC93)

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald