Pupils battle for provincial colours at EC High Schools Athletics Championships

Pearson's Levi Swart in action during an athletics meeting in Bloemfontein. Schools athletes from around the Eastern Cape will have a chance to show their skills at the provincial high schools championships in Gqeberha this weekend

A total of 900 athletes from 12 education districts are set to clash in the Eastern Cape High Schools Athletics Championships, each chasing the dream of representing their province at the SA High Schools Championships in Rustenburg in April.

The championships, brought to life by the Eastern Cape Schools Athletics Association in collaboration with the departments of education and sport, recreation, arts and culture (DSRAC), will take place at Westbourne Oval from Friday to Sunday.

DSRAC communications manager Andile Nduna said the event remained one of the two departments’ most important flagship events, which promoted the importance of school sports.

Nduna encouraged all schools in the region to participate in athletics as one of the foundation sports to develop pupils.

The championships make provision for both able-bodied and disabled athletes referred to as learners with special education needs (LSEN), focusing on deaf and mild intellectually disabled (MID) pupils in age-groups ranging from U14 to U19.

“The Eastern Cape High Schools Athletics Championship is the culmination of athletics eliminations that started at the intra-school level, inter-school level, circuit and thereafter the district level, with only those who have qualified according to the strict qualification standards of the championship,” Nduna said.

“This is where the best athletes from the 12 education districts in the Eastern Cape converge to compete against each other with the aim of qualifying for the Eastern Cape athletics team that will compete in the SA High Schools Championship from April 8-11.

“Should they medal at the SA Championships, they will then stand a chance to represent South Africa in the Cossasa Games, which are a regional competition for school-going athletes aiming to foster regional sports development and youth talent.”

Nelson Mandela Bay are the defending champions, with Sarah Baartman the 2025 runners-up.

These two districts, among others, will again vie for the status of being crowned the best athletics district in the Eastern Cape.

“School athletics has been prevalent for many years, dating back to before 1994,” Nduna said.

“The modern, formalised, nationwide athletics elimination system began in 2011/12 after the inception of the national sport and recreation plan, which was adopted by the sport and recreation sector in the country.

“All schools in the Eastern Cape are encouraged to participate.

“This championships will continue to be held on an annual basis under the auspices of the two departments.

“The decision to bring the championships back to Gqeberha stems from the ongoing strategic focus of the two departments to take athletics to all corners of the province.

“Nelson Mandela Bay is well known for hosting national and international events.

“The city of Gqeberha offers all the requirements for a provincial athletics championship, in line with expected norms and standards.”