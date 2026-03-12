SA’s top lifesavers gather in Gqeberha ahead of world champs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Woodridge College pupil Amica de Jager in action during last year's surf swim event.

South Africa’s top lifesavers will gather in Gqeberha from March 26 to April 1 for the DHL Lifesaving South African Championships at Kings Beach and Newton Park Swimming Pool.

More than 1,200 athletes from across the country are expected to compete in both surf and pool disciplines. Competition will span all age groups from nippers to masters.

Kings Beach will host the surf events, including surf races, boards, skis and surf boat competition, while Newton Park Swimming Pool will stage the pool championships.

The annual national event marks the pinnacle of the domestic lifesaving season and brings together athletes, families, volunteers and supporters in a sport that combines elite competition with practical life-saving skills.

This year’s championships carry added significance as Nelson Mandela Bay prepares to host the Lifesaving World Championships in November.

For many competitors, the national event represents a critical step toward international selection and the opportunity to compete on home soil later this year.

The SA Championships are where our athletes measure themselves against the best in the country. With the World Championships taking place in Nelson Mandela Bay in November, the level of competition this year will be especially strong — Craig van Rooyen, Lifesaving SA, director of sport

Craig van Rooyen, director of sport at Lifesaving SA, says the championships are central to building momentum toward the global event.

“The SA Championships are where our athletes measure themselves against the best in the country. With the World Championships taking place in Nelson Mandela Bay in November, the level of competition this year will be especially strong,” he said.

“It is an important platform for athletes pushing for national selection.

“We are also honoured to welcome four international clubs from Japan, Germany and Dubai, who will test the waters in our domestic competition at this year’s SA Champs,” he said.

Lifesaving remains unique among sporting codes in that athletes must first qualify and serve as lifeguards before they are eligible to compete. Service comes before medals, and the championships celebrate both performance and public responsibility.

The event is presented in partnership with DHL and supported by the department of sport, arts and culture, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and Treble Group.

Lifesaving is built on teamwork, discipline and readiness. We are proud to support an event that celebrates sporting excellence while strengthening water safety across South Africa — Megan Collinicos, DHL Express sub-Saharan Africa

Megan Collinicos, DHL Express sub-Saharan Africa vice-president marketing, believes the partnership continues to reflect shared values.

“Lifesaving is built on teamwork, discipline and readiness. We are proud to support an event that celebrates sporting excellence while strengthening water safety across South Africa,” she said.

The Lifesaving World Championships in November are expected to welcome between 4,500 and 6,000 athletes, coaches and officials from around the world, marking the return of the sport’s flagship international competition to African shores for the first time in more than three decades.

As preparations build toward that global milestone, the Lifesaving SA Championships offer a clear indication of the talent, depth and organisational capability that South Africa will present to the world.

The pool events will be livestreamed to Lifesaving South Africa’s YouTube channel and spectators are encouraged to attend and support their clubs across both surf and pool competitions.

For more information, visit www.lifesaving.co.za or follow @LifesavingSouthAfrica on social media. — Lifesaving SA

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald